Vehicles are often some of the most exciting pieces of content that a player can own in GTA Online. Whether it's something absurd like the Toreador or something normal like the Phoenix, there's a vehicle out there for everybody. Hence, some players would love to see a new vehicle to add to their ensemble, which would be appropriate given that the last major update was nearly half a year ago.

The Cayo Perico Heist introduced a myriad of great vehicles for players to enjoy, but it was released on December 15th, 2020. Given there usually has to be an announcement a month before a major update happens, it would be seem as though it is time to introduce something like that soon. While it wouldn't be known what such an update would entail, it is vital to note that it would likely include new vehicles.

Is it time for GTA Online to introduce new vehicles to the game?

Usually, Rockstar doesn't just release vehicles into GTA Online out of the blue. Instead, Rockstar will introduce a number of vehicles into every major update (aka the named updates like Gunrunning or The Cayo Perico Heist). As there hasn't been a major update in a while, it would seem as though GTA Online fans are due for some new vehicles sometime soon.

Although it's often overlooked today, the GTA series is named after the crime known as grand theft auto. Grand theft auto is a term that refers to somebody stealing a vehicle from another person. As it is a key mechanic within the GTA series (often known as carjacking), it's vital to note that vehicles have always played a crucial role in the series.

However, some GTA Online players would like to take advantage of some new vehicles, regardless of if they have to buy it or steal it. Even if the act of grand theft auto isn't as relevant in GTA Online as it is in the mainline games, that doesn't mean that there can't be a mission where a player has to steal some major vehicle.

What new vehicles could be added?

One of the most important aspects about GTA Online is that powercreep is far more relevant to this game than other GTA titles. Hence, players won't be interested in new vehicles that have no discernible niche anywhere in the metagame.

Then there would be the issue of releasing something too powerful that would make other vehicles obsolete. Making a vehicle that is viable enough to gauge interest from players, as well as one that won't make other vehicles dead in the water, is a difficult task.

Then there is the matter of what the new vehicles could represent thematically. Usually, GTA Online releases updates with vehicles that make sense for whatever the given theme is. For example, the Cayo Perico Heist introduced the Kosatka, a submarine which players use in the actual heist.

Is it time to add in new vehicles?

Given that Rockstar is a video game company, they can likely figure out the logistics of all of the problems listed above. They've done it before to moderate success, so it's not as if Rockstar would be incapable of handling such a task.

Compared to the absences between old updates, the stretch between the Cayo Perico Heist and whatever could be the next update isn't the longest one. Hence, it could be several months before players finally get a chance to see new vehicles in GTA Online.

The longest stretch of time between major updates

The time between the Los Santos Summer Special update and The Diamond Casino Heist update is the longest stretch of time between major updates. GTA Online players had to wait between December 12, 2019 to August 11, 2020, which was 243 days. That is nearly eight months.

By comparison, the wait between the Cayo Perico Heist update and the time this article was written (April 29) is 135 days. While that is about the average time it takes for a GTA Online update to take place in the past, recent years have seen GTA Online updates take more time.

As a result, bored players looking for new vehicles to mess around with are going to have to wait a lot longer. If GTA 6 is under development and Rockstar chooses to focus on that a little more than just GTA Online, then that would add more time.

It would be nice if there was a minor update that introduced more vehicles (and perhaps more racing options). There is a community that loves racing in GTA Online, so having more options wouldn't be a bad thing, especially if new vehicles were introduced for the less popular vehicle classes.