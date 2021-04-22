Top 5 Pegassi vehicles in GTA Online

Some Pegassi vehicles are among the best in GTA Online, period.

Pegassi seems to make a lot of quality automobiles, and that's reflected in the various vehicles a player can purchase in GTA Online. Their performance is often excellent, and the fact that two of their vehicles can dominate the GTA Online metagame is a testament to the manufacturer's capabilities.

Even if the difference between number two and number three is quite large on this list, the other Pegassi vehicles on this list still have a niche somewhere in GTA Online. If a GTA Online player doesn't have any of these vehicles, then it should be advised that these five vehicles are worth purchasing if the player has the funds to do so.

Top five Pegassi vehicles in GTA Online

#5 - Tempesta

The Tempesta might not be the most noteworthy vehicle on its own, but it's a dark horse for various races in GTA Online. Its acceleration is top-notch, making it arrive at its top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) quite easily. Add in a great handling stat and the player should see why the Tempesta is a solid choice for races it's eligible for.

Its fairly low price is another good quality, although there are cheaper options out there. As far as Pegassi vehicles go, the Tempesta is arguably the best choice for races, as its general stats are on par with the Osiris.

#4 - Tezeract

If players love to race, the Tezeract is another vehicle worth mentioning. This Supercar handles superbly, which works wonderfully with its top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h). While its aesthetic might not appeal to everybody, the Tezeract is still a great vehicle for players willing to spend $2,825,000 on something fancy.

The Tezeract is not a weaponized vehicle, so it cannot compete with the top two Pegassi vehicles in GTA Online. Likewise, number three is listed higher than the Tezeract thanks to its significantly lower costs, which makes it available to all players.

#3 - Bati 801/Bati 801RR

Either Bati 801 option is a great choice for a player to own, as both vehicles only cost $15,000 individually and operate the exact same. As one of the cheapest yet also one of the most reliable vehicles in the game, players can't really regret purchasing one. $15,000 is incredibly easy to make in GTA Online, which also makes this Pegassi vehicle a desirable option for newcomers.

Its overall stats are great for a motorcycle, and it won't set the player back a few million like the Oppressor Mk II would. It won't replace the Oppressor in most parts of the game, but the Bati 801's usefulness in the early game of GTA Online does make it a notable Pegassi vehicle.

#2 - Oppressor Mk II

The terror of the skies is easily one of the best Pegassi vehicles in the game. Some players would go as far as to list the Oppressor Mk II as one of the best vehicles in the game, regardless of class. Its small size, great speed, and terrific mobility seem to be on course for a good motorcycle, but the Oppressor Mk II takes it up a notch.

It's a flying weaponized vehicle. It's hard to hit thanks to its small size and great mobility, which means its lack of defensive options isn't as much of a hindrance as it would be for other vehicles. It can carry up to 20 missiles at any given time, which is more than enough to wipe the floor with any unsuspecting player. Its fame and infamy in GTA Online aren't unwarranted.

#1 - Toreador

The Toreador is like an upgraded Oppressor Mk II in some ways. While it's not as mobile in the air, its overall weaponized functionality is superior to that of the Oppressor Mk II. For starters, the Toreador has access to infinite missiles. GTA Online players driving the Toreador will never have to worry about missile management.

Aside from that, the Toreador dominates the seas as well. It can go underwater, use its boost ability, and destroy any naval vehicle without them posing a threat to it. Unlike the Oppressor Mk II, the Toreador won't be destroyed by a single explosion. In a one-on-one matchup, the Toreador should come out on top.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.