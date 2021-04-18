The best cars for racing in GTA Online aren't solely about top speed. Top speed is a crucial stat to have in GTA Online, but it isn't the only stat that matters.

If a car is blazingly fast but inadequate in terms of turning it, then that's no good. It could be outclassed by a slower vehicle with superior handling in some situations. Speed, acceleration, and handling are all vital stats to have in a noteworthy automobile.

Yet, they aren't the sole stats to be concerned about. Minor things like weight distribution can play a large role in a vehicle's viability. If a car has an awkward shape, its design can make it turn far worse than what its stats would suggest.

Likewise, price is an important thing to consider when choosing a car for racing. This article dives into the five best cars for racing. There won't be any motorcycles, boats, etc., on this list because the focus is exclusively on cars.

5 best cars for races in GTA Online in 2021

#5 - Grotti Itali GTO

The Itali GTO is (for the most part) inferior to the Itali RSX in GTA Online for racing. However, its cheaper cost makes it a more desirable alternative for players looking for something more affordable.

It's barely slower on-road, and it can do better off-road. The main difference between the two vehicles is that the Itali GTO doesn't handle turns as well. Predictably, skilled drivers can easily circumvent the handling issue of the Itali GTO.

Given its low price, it's perfectly justifiable to purchase this vehicle for racing. It's nearly $1 million cheaper than the RSX, and its top speed is still 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h).

#4 - Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah didn't look impressive initially, but it was blazingly fast. This sports car can go up to 136 mph (218.87 km/h), and the rest of its stats are good enough to keep up with the top-tier vehicles in the game.

Although its general stats are lower on average, a skilled player can easily take advantage of its monstrous speed to establish a lead.

Another huge benefit for the Ocelot Pariah is that it isn't as expensive as other racing vehicles. It only costs $1,420,000, making it an affordable option for beginners looking into racing in GTA Online.

#3 - Benefactor Krieger

Some players believe that the Benefactor Krieger is the best vehicle for races in GTA Online, and there's certainly a case to be made for that.

It excels in every relevant stat for racing, and it doesn't have an awkward weight distribution like some other good vehicles. It also helps that the Krieger is easy to drive, so beginners with a lot of money can buy one and not feel too far behind.

This ease of access also means that players can win races more often when using GTA Online. In the hands of a skilled driver, they won't make many mistakes when driving.

Using something like the Krieger over its competition will usually result in a one-sided race in favor of Krieger. It looks a little tacky, but its performance is unquestionably good for GTA Online races.

#2 - Benefactor BR8

If players wish to dominate open-wheel races, then the Benefactor BR8 is the best vehicle for the job. Although its improvements over its counterparts seemed minimal at first glance, they were improvements.

As a result, it's the best open-wheel vehicle statistically, which coincides with its value in all kinds of races in GTA Online. Fitting for a car that looks like it came straight out of a NASCAR show, the Benefactor BR8 can accelerate blazingly fast.

Its acceleration and handling are top-tier, making it far superior to some other options when it comes to more difficult races.

Its speed might not be the most impressive at 122.75 mph (197.55 km/h), but its amazing acceleration guarantees that it can always reach it in a matter of a few seconds.

#1 - Grotti Itali RSX

In terms of sheer stats, the Itali RSX is the single best vehicle in GTA Online. Its acceleration is top-tier, which perfectly complements its good top speed of 135.50 mph (217.74 km/h). Add god-tier handling to the mix, and it's a recipe for success in most races.

The Itali RSC was released alongside the Cayo Perico Heist, and just as the latter dominates moneymaking methods, this vehicle will dominate the GTA Online racing scene. It should be noted that the Itali RSX only costs $3,465,000 in GTA Online ($2,598,750 at trade price).

It's not a cheap investment by any means, but there's seldom a race that it's eligible for that it couldn't dominate. Plus, its stylish looks also mean that GTA Online players won't feel guilty about using an ugly vehicle in their races.

