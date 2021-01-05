Itali RSX vs Coquette D10: Which car should players buy in GTA Online?

GTA Online was scheduled for two title updates in 2020, with the Los Santos Summer Special in the first half of the year and the Cayo Perico Heist in the second.

The first title update, Los Santos Summer Special, was relatively smaller but introduced a lot of cool things. One of these things was the Invetero Coquette D10, an amazingly sleek sports car that also packs serious performance under the hood.

At the same time, the Cayo Perico Heist DLC brought the big guns to GTA Online in the form of the Grotti Itali RSX.

The two sports cars have a lot of value to offer to GTA Online players, both in terms of looks and performance. So, if players are in the market for a new sports car, which one should they buy?

Which car should GTA Online players buy between the Itali RSX and the Coquette D10?

Price

Grotti Itali RSX: GTA$3,465,000

Invetero Coquette D10: GTA$1,510,000

As is evident, the Itali RSX is considerably more expensive than the Coquette D10. So, if the player is crunch for cash in the game, they're better off getting the latter.

The Itali RSX packs a punch and lives up to its massive price tag, but not by a lot. The Coquette D10 is a decent sports car in GTA Online and is a perfectly reasonable buy.

However, if the player is insistent on buying the best of the best and money is no object, then they should buy the Itali RSX by all means.

Performance (Top Speed, Game Files)

Top Speed, Itali RSX: 101.38 mph (163.15 km/h)

Top Speed, Coquette D10: 99.42 mph (160.00 km/h)

While this is based purely on the game file stats, it is apparent that the Itali RSX is the more powerful car of the two. It can dominate on a straight road and can make tight corners with ease without ever running the risk of losing the rear or overshooting.

The Itali RSX is a perfectly balanced machine made specifically for performance. It also doesn't hurt that the car looks amazing.

The Coquette isn't too far behind, but the handling does seem to take away a lot of its appeal. The car leaves a lot to be desired in terms of how it performs in tighter circuits but is a decent enough vehicle on straights.

Verdict

What it really comes down to is how much the GTA Online player is willing to spend on a fancy sports car. While the player doesn't "need" either of these two cars as an Armoured Kuruma or a Buzzard would be more useful, one can't just buy only essential items in the game.

Therefore, if the player is looking indulge a bit, they should just go full tilt and bag themselves an Itali RSX, purely because it is one of the best sports cars in GTA Online.

The Coquette D10, on the other hand, is sort of a half-measure as it can't exactly keep up with the best in its class, despite costing north of $1 million.