Which is the fastest open-wheel car in GTA Online?

Open-wheel cars are blazingly fast in GTA Online, but which one is the fastest?

An open-wheel car is practically synonymous with racing cars. Some fans often confuse the term with other fast vehicles, but an open-wheel car is specifically a single-seat car (sometimes referred to as a formula car). Most GTA Online fans should be aware of what a race car looks like, so it shouldn't be too difficult to grasp.

Obviously, go-karts are not open-wheel cars. They classify as sports cars in GTA Online, but the distinction wouldn't matter as they trail far behind the four main open-wheel cars available in GTA Online. As is the case with other speed-based articles, the real speed, as quantified by the Broughy method, is more valuable than what's depicted in-game, as players want the genuine fastest open-wheel car.

The fastest open-wheel car in GTA Online

Image via GTAforums

The Declasse DR1 (IndyCar) is the fastest open-wheel car in GTA Online. It was made available in the 1.51 LS Summer Special patch, which came out on August 11, 2020. Appropriate enough for its name, the Declasse DR1 (IndyCar) is based off of the real-life 2019 Dallara Indy Car. However, the real-life variant was supposedly able to go up to 235 mph, which is almost double than what the Declasse DR1 (IndyCar) is capable of.

Stats

Image via GTA Wiki

This open-wheel car's official stats are 87.32 (Speed), 100 (Acceleration), 38.33 (Braking), and 96.73 (Handling). Sure enough, the Declasse DR1 (IndyCar) is able to go from 0 to 124 mph (199.56 km/h) blazingly fast. It is definitely one of the best vehicles for acceleration (going from 0 to its top speed), although its top speed is disappointing for an open-wheel car.

While it is likely that new open-wheel cars will surpass the Declasse DR1 (IndyCar) in GTA Online in the future, this open-wheel car is the fastest one available as of February 2021. Its steep cost of $2,997,000 is a bit disheartening, however.

Description

Image via GTA Base

Take a good look at the DR1 and close your eyes. Do you feel faint from the smell of burning rubber? Is the intensity of the exhaust fumes making your hair fall out? Can you feel the splash of insects as they pass through your unprotected mouth and down your throat? Yes, yes and yes. Now get inside and say that again, only faster. Much faster.

Comparison to other open-wheel cars and other vehicles in GTA Online

Image via Onespot Gaming (YouTube)

The top speed of the Declasse DR1 (IndyCar) is 124 mph (199.56 km/h), putting it above BR8 (Formula 1 Car), which is the second-fastest open-wheel car in GTA Online at 122.75 mph (197.55 km/h). By comparison, the R88 (Formula 1 Car) goes up to 122 mph (196.34 km/h), and the PR4 (Formula 1 Car) goes up to 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h).

Something like the Toreador goes up to 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), which makes the open-wheel cars seem paltry by comparison. However, it lacks the acceleration these vehicles have, which can make them seem faster in certain instances.