5 best bikes ranked on the basis of top speed in GTA Online

GTA Online has an impressive collection of bikes for players to choose from.

As bikes are considered to be faster than cars in video games, fans often expect them to excel in top speed in GTA Online.

Fortunately, some bikes do very well in this regard, albeit not as well as some fans might hope for. Regardless, this guide will showcase the five fastest bikes in GTA Online based on top speed.

Note: This list will include natural top speeds, so boosts and other techniques that can influence a bike's top speed aren't as important as its natural top speed. Top speed is measured through the Broughy method. It should go without saying that the true top speed does contradict some of the in-game speedometer's listings, but it's far more reliable in a discussion like this one.

5 best bikes ranked on the basis of their top speed in GTA Online

#5 - Hakuchou

The Hakuchou (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online claims the Hakuchou Drag variant is faster than the ordinary Hakuchou, but that's wrong.

The true top speed of the regular Hakuchou is 134 mph (215.65 km/h), which is noticeably faster than the Hakuchou Drag's 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h). Plus, it's only $82,000, which is almost 1/10th of the Drag variant's price.

#4 - Bati 801RR & Bati 801

The Pegassi Bati 801RR (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online says the Bati 801RR goes up to 93.21 mph (150 km/h). However, in actuality, it goes up 135 mph (217.26 km/h). This is far better than what most players realize, especially since it costs a paltry $15,000. It is one of the cheapest vehicles around, but it's quite underrated in terms of performance.

The Bati 801 costs the same and has the same top speed, so it's listed as a two-in-one option in this article to make it less repetitive. There's not much difference except in appearance, as they're identical in stats.

#3 - BF400

The BF400 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Off-road vehicles aren't usually known for their speed, but the BF400 proves its doubters wrong. It is blindingly fast compared to other bikes, as its top speed is 137 mph (220.48 km/h), with the game listing it off as going up to 90.10 mph (145 km/h).

The best part about this bike is that it only costs $95,000, making it one of the best vehicles under $100K.

#2 - Oppressor

The Oppressor (Image via GTA Base)

Surprisingly, the Oppressor MKII is not faster than the original Oppressor in terms of natural top speed. Still, it's the second-fastest bike at 140 mph (225.31 km/h), although the game only lists it at a maximum speed of 91.96 mph (148 km/h).

Considering it costs $3,524,500, players should try to get it at its trade price of $2,650,000 if they are interested.

#1 - Deathbike (Arena)

The Deathbike (Image via GTA Base)

The Deathbike (Arena) is the fastest natural bike in GTA Online, and its top speed is quite impressive for its price. Its total price is $1,269,000, yet it's capable of going up to 150 mph (241.40 km/h), far above what the game depicts at 91.34 mph (147 km/h).

The bike can be modified in the Arena Workshop. This might appeal to players who are looking to increase their Arena Points.