There are plenty of cars to swoon over in GTA Online, but none quite eclipse the popular Benefactor Kriger.

Rockstar never fails to keep GTA Online relevant and thrilling for fans, despite releasing eight years ago. Some might argue that it's the action-packed universe that has kept gamers engaged for so long.

Others will believe that the GTA universe, no matter how perilous in nature, would have had a hard time keeping players in awe without introducing all the supercars periodically. One such supercar is the Benefactor Kriger.

The Benefactor Kriger in GTA Online: Everything players need to know about the king of supercars

The Benefactor Kriger takes inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG One and the second-generation Honda NSX.

As far as looks are considered, the Benefactor Kriger takes pride in its sleek and aerodynamic design. On the upper area, the car is distinguished by five main LED lamps and a sectioned duct.

Recording a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), the Benefactor Kriger is one of the fastest supercars in GTA Online.

Image via GTA Wiki

It features excellent acceleration and braking power. The car's traction is stirring, and the handling barely requires any input. As if that wasn't impressive enough, the car is steady enough to climb steep hills without suffering from traction loss.

The Kriger performs unbelievably well. It makes no distinction between roads and off-roads environments. The steering capability of the car prevents the production of unnecessary understeer at high speeds.

The Benefactor Kriger can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h).

GTA Online has been one of Rockstar's greatest achievements. The game has now surpassed three generations and is unlikely to slow down. Cars like the Benefactor Kirger have played their part in keeping fans engaged for so long.