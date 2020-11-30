5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online as of November 2020

GTA Online not only specializes in giving players a vast and extensive collection of cars but also a bunch of great motorcycles capable of excellent performances.

For certain situations, a motorcycle is a better fit due to them being more nimble than cars in GTA Online, so they are perfect for getaways. Therefore, it becomes the ideal choice for players looking to zip away from the police or other enemies during Missions or Heists in GTA Online.

What also makes them an extremely appealing buy is that most of them cost significantly lesser than cars.

Five quickest bikes in GTA Online as of November 2020

5) Pegassi Bati 801

"The ultimate in going 0-80 in 2.3, then 80-0 in a fraction as you slide under a tractor-trailer truck."

- GTA Online description

The Pegassi Bati 801 is the best starter vehicle for new players as it is available for a reasonably low price, and it doesn't cost nearly as much as some other bikes in the same class.

As the Bati 801 costs only $15,000, this is the perfect bike to get as a new player, as even though it's cheap, it doesn't compromise on performance.

Top Speed: 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h)

4) Pegassi Bati 801RR

"Just in case the Bati 801 wasn't fast enough, the Bati 801RR ups the deathtrap factor with a whopping 197BHP and a top speed of 210mph."

- GTA Online description

If the original Bati 801 isn't enough of a beast for some players, they can invest just a little bit more in the 801RR to extract some more performance in the same price range.

Both the Bati motorcycles are extremely quick, but the handling can be a little janky. Thus, they are not recommended to be used during Heists or other Missions that involve making quick getaways.

Top Speed: 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h)

3) Nagasaki BF400

"When the history books are written, the BF400 will be seen as our age's greatest expression of the pioneer spirit. No other advance in off-road engineering has brought us this close to our forefathers' dreams of a land where no area of pristine wilderness is safe from noise, smoke, gas, and discarded bottles of Pisswasser. Welcome to the brave new world."

- GTA Online description

This is just about the best motorcycle that also doubles as a quality off-road vehicle capable of excellent handling over rough dirt-roads and cliffside. Hence, it is one of the most useful motorcycles in GTA Online, serving a whole lot of purpose outside of being really quick on the track.

Top Speed: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

2) Pegassi Opressor

"There are two kinds of people in the point one percent. There's the balding stock analyst with pituitary issues, staring out the window of his comfortable private jet on the approach into LSIA. And there's the guy mooning him as he screams past on a rocket-powered hyperbike with extendable wings and a front-mounted machine gun. The only question is, which side of the glass do you want to be on."

- GTA Online description

It is the younger sibling to what would eventually become the most despised vehicle in the game, the Oppressor MKII. The original pack quite the punch as well. Although a bit pricey, this weaponized motorcycle is one of the best investments in the game.

The Oppressor is capable of flight, which gives it the edge over the rest of the bikes in its class, and some would say, an unfair advantage.

Top Speed: 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h)

1) Deathbike

"Whatever this is, it does not come in peace."

- GTA Online description

The Deathbike remains possibly the fastest ground vehicle in GTA Online and is priced as thus. Note that the player will require an Arena War Workshop to modify the Gargoyle and upgrade it to the Deathbike.

All versions of the Deathbike (Future Shock, Nightmare, Apocalypse) have identical performances.

Top Speed: 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h)

Source: gtabase, Broughy

