Steam Autumn Sale: GTA V available at 50% discount

The GTA franchise has undoubtedly dominated the gaming industry for the better part of the last couple of decades. Grand Theft Auto III was instrumental in paving the way for the success of open-world games and established Rockstar Games as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

The GTA franchise quickly caught on with the fanbase and evolved into the multi-billion dollar franchise that it has become today. The games are simply in a class of their own when it comes to social relevance, popularity, and acclaim from both critics and fans.

The games are available on various platforms, including consoles, PCs, and even mobile phones. For PC players, the Steam Autumn Sale is the best time to pick up games from now, and the previous GTA series is one that is currently available for reasonably low prices.

GTA V and other games from the series available at discounted prices on Steam

Grand Theft Auto V comes bundled with Grand Theft Auto Online

Currently, GTA V can be bought at a 50% discount, which also includes GTA Online. It is a fantastic buy for players who haven't purchased the game on PC during launch.

Online is an endlessly engaging experience, and with the upcoming DLC, the Cayo Perico Heist, scheduled for December, this is a great time to get into the game.

Rockstar's games with incredible discounts

The rest of the games in the series are also available at great discounts, with GTA San Andreas available at a 65% discount. Apart from the GTA franchise, other games from Rockstar are also on discount, which is great news for fans of the publisher's other titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2.

In order to download games from Steam, one requires both a Steam Account and the Steam App on PC.

Download Link for Steam