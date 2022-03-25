GTA 5's Shawn Fonteno releases book titled Game Changer

The GTA series has many memorable voice and motion capture artists. Shawn Fonteno is one of them and he is the actor behind the iconic fan favorite Franklin Clinton.

Shawn has written a book titled 'Game Changer' and it spills the beans his journey from the streets to video game consoles. The book was released today and is available in paperback or ebook format.

An actor and a rapper, Shawn is also Young Maylay's cousin (CJ's voice actor from San Andreas). Shawn Fonteno is also called Solo by people who know him well

GTA 5's Shawn Fonteno writes Game Changer

Shawn 'Solo' Fonteno was also a part of GTA San Andreas as a gang member but the credits just read Solo. In Grand Theft Auto 5, however, Shawn got his time in the spotlight and brought his A game. Fans cannot get over Franklin Clinton till this day thanks to his acting prowess.

The book has been co-written by Yusuf Jah. Yusuf has great experience writing for hip-hop as he has co-authored numerous books. He is an educator based out of Los Angeles, California.

This is a page from the first chapter titled Numb (Image via Game Changer's free sample)

The book talks about the hardships Shawn had to face as a kid, growing up. The journey from the streets to video game consoles has been tough to say the least.

The book follows a graphic novel styled theme with excerpts from Fonteno in between. The first chapter is called Numb and talks about Solo's relationship with his stepfather. This chapter also talks about an episode where Shawn's mom stepped in and saved him from getting beaten up again.

About Shawn Fonteno

Shawn Fonteno has seen it all in his life, from an abusive stepfather, to gang wars, shootouts, drugs, and more. This is the real story of how he overcame all of this and cashed in on his big break with Rockstar Games.

The story of his life so far is nothing but inspirational and stands testament to the fact that one can make it if one wants to. He says:

“I hope my story shows what’s possible to anyone who may be moving in the same kind of circles I was moving in as a youth. I’m living proof that you can move past whatever circumstances you’re in and find a way to make a change and have a positive impact. I’m blessed to be in this situation and so grateful to the fans of Rockstar Games who have been so supportive.”

How to get Game Changer

Whether most gamers like reading or not, this is a book that most fans of the GTA series will definitely pick up. The paperback edition of the book is available on Amazon for $19.99 and a kindle version will release soon.

