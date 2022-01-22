Why Franklin is the best character in GTA 5

GTA 5 is the first game in the series to offer three playable protagonists - Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. The first two are shown to be washed up criminals no longer in their prime, suffering from midlife crises.

Meanwhile, Franklin, the youngest among them, is an up-and-coming crook who aims to reach the big leagues.

While Michael and Trevor present compelling backstories, it is Franklin who represents the blank slate usually associated with a protagonist, in a positive sense of the word. This article aims to prove why Franklin is the best protagonist in GTA 5.

Exploring why Franklin is the most likeable protagonist in GTA 5

Franklin, despite being the youngest among the trio, is shown to be the most stable. He remains calm under pressure, and even knows how to control Michael and Trevor whenever they get embroiled in an outburst. Between him and Lamar, he is the more sensible one who always rebukes the latter for not being reckless.

Although he grew up in the ghetto, he aims to move out and make a name for himself. This mature but ambitious nature can somewhat be compared to that of Carl Johnson from GTA San Andreas. Both are desperately looking for a way to escape their past, and are unwittingly brought back.

To Michael, he is like 'the son he always wanted'; a protege who reminds him of his glory days. Meanwhile, compared to Trevor and Lamar, Franklin acts as a foil to both of them. As such, Trevor takes a liking to him, while Lamar depends on him even though he doesn't want to admit it.

Franklin may often feel much less developed in comparison to Michael or Trevor, but that's not entirely true. Franklin talks less, but his dialogs are much more memorable. He seems to see right through hypocrisy, and often comes up with insightful remarks.

One such instance is when he criticizes Michael for wallowing in self-pity. Michael, he claims, always finds a way to portray himself as a victim of circumstance rather than taking responsibility for his actions. This is very true of the events of the story as Michael always seems to make excuses for betraying Trevor rather than owning up to it.

With the recently released 'The Contract' update for GTA Online, it has been proven that Franklin has always been a visionary. His ambition was never without substance, and he seems to have greatly benefitted from his incredible foresight.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul