GTA Online weekly update extended till July 26, 2x bonus on Payphone Hits

Last week, GTA Online gamers were greeted with a Diamond Casino-themed weekly update. The list was refreshed after the Independence Day week event and featured many offers, bonuses, and discounts revolving around the DLC.

This week, players will not see too much of a change as Rockstar Games has decided to stick with the same set of discounts, offers, and bonuses. The only change features double rewards for Payphone Hits.

While this might disappoint many fans, it is not a very rare occurrence as Rockstar does repeat weekly updates before a large content expansion. Considering the event ends on July 26, fans can expect the summer DLC to drop around the same time.

GTA Online offers and bonuses might be the same from last week, but there are double rewards on Payphone Hits

2x GTA$ & RP on Payphone Hits added on top of current bonuses.

Insider TezFunz2 was quick to share the information he received regarding this week offering the same bonuses and discounts on Twitter. However, his tweet does mention the additional bonus for Payphone Hits and the date when the event culminates. Earlier, this date was assumed to be July 18.

Players who couldn't log in last week have a second chance at reaping the awesome benefits.

Podium: Sugoi

Prize Ride: Zion Classic (Top 5 in Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)



Diamonds available for regular players, ~18% chance



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Freemode Casino Work



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Overtime Shootout

- Open Wheel Races

- Gerald's Last Play

Podium Vehicle

Dinka Sugoi

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Übermacht Zion Classic (Finish within the top 5 in Car Meet Series races for three days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Vysser Neo

Truffade Thrax

Progen Emerus

Time Trials

Regular Time Trial - Galileo Park

RC Bandito Time Trial - Cyprus Flats

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood

Bonus GTA$, RP, and Reputation

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Freemode Casino Work (via Agatha Baker)

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Overtime Shootout

Open Wheel Races

Gerald's Last Play

Payphone Hits

Additional bonuses:

Diamonds are now available for all players, with an 18% chance of being available.

Discounts

- Arcades

- Casino Penthouse Renovations



50% Off

- The Casino Heist Update Utility Vests

- The Casino Update Fitted Suit Jackets



30% Off

- Emerus ($1,925,000)

- Thrax ($1,627,500)

- Caracara 4x4 ($612,500)

- Hellion ($584,500)

- Komoda ($1,190,000 - $892,500)

50% off:

The Casino Heist Update Utility Vests

The Casino Update Fitted Suit Jackets

40% off:

Arcades

Casino Penthouse Renovations

30% off:

Progen Emerus ($1,925,000)

Truffade Thrax ($1,627,500)

Vapid Caracara 4x4 ($612,500)

Annis Hellion ($584,500)

Lampadati Komoda ($892,500 - $1,190,000)

Vulcar Nebula Turbo ($557,900)

Vysser Neo ($1,312,500)

Nagasaki Outlaw ($665,700 - $887,600)

Übermacht Rebla GTS ($822,500)

Maxwell Vagrant ($1,162,350 - $1,549,800)

Grand Theft Auto Online fans are very excited about the new DLC that is only a few days away. It brings a whole host of new content, including missions where players can operate as an IAA agent.

The update also promises to bring in long-requested changes and gamers are especially excited about the nerfs to the Oppressor MK 2.

