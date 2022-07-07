GTA Online summer update announced, promises increased payouts and quality-of-life upgrades

Rockstar has finally broken its silence on GTA Online's long-awaited upcoming DLC. The company recently published a community update newswire article outlining their plans for the game.

This relates to this specific DLC as well as the future of Grand Theft Auto Online in general, with information regarding all of the purported changes. They've also spoken out about Red Dead Online and expressed gratitude to the fans for their on-going support.

Rockstar breaks the ice regarding GTA Online's next DLC, also speaks out about Red Dead Online

As with the previous community update, Rockstar started this newswire article by expressing gratitude to all of their fans. They also made the decision to reveal the first details on planned DLCs and improvements, among other news. Rockstar has also acknowledged the rise in GTA Online players with the latest launches on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

According to Rockstar, additional gameplay enhancements will be made in an effort to enhance the entire GTA Online experience. To make it easier for players to enjoy the game, they have promised to offer quality-of-life updates and features as per the community's request.

The biggest news is that GTA Online will receive a fresh update for all platforms in the coming weeks. The criminal careers of executives, bikers, gunrunners, and nightclub owners will be expanded upon in this DLC.

Additionally, a series of contact missions will offer the chance to be commissioned as a special IAA field agent and look into an emerging criminal conspiracy.

What are the improvements?

Nerfing the Oppressor Mk II has been one of the most requested adjustments by the community. Coupled with that, Rockstar will reduce the efficacy of homing missiles and countermeasures on this infamous hoverbike with the next DLC. They will also be supplying a more practical method of getting snacks and armor, as well as the capacity to start Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions.

Rockstar will apparently be incorporating more player feedback in the future as well. No matter their choice of mode, players will also be able to expect more cash rewards in various aspects of the game. Rockstar believes that raising these rewards will provide individuals more flexibility to pursue what they want and achieve their goals more quickly.

Payouts will be raised for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members to promote and reward cooperative play. Additionally, there will be higher cash rewards for a range of activities, including Races, Adversary Modes, and several Heist Finales.

