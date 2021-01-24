Much like every other online multiplayer game with combat and weaponry, GTA Online requires a lot of tinkering and balances to keep the game fair.

Balancing essentially means that certain weapons that are massively overpowered will need nerfs, and outclassed weapons and underpowered weaponry will need a buff.

Perhaps no other item in GTA Online has stoked more discussion than the Oppressor MKII. This flying motorcycle is essentially the most powerful vehicle in GTA Online and makes life a living hell for other players in the lobby.

While the industrious and affluent in the game probably have one stashed away in their Garage, newer players in GTA Online are often stuck with their starter vehicles.

Does the Oppressor MKII need a nerf in GTA Online?

GTA Online's Freemode, by design, encourages players to be as chaotic as possible. Here, the player's first instinct when they come across another player is to blow them to smithereens.

Over time, GTA Online players have adopted other methods to protect themselves from being ruined by these bikes, whether it is an Invite-Only session or in Passive Mode.

With the Freemode being dominated by the Oppressor MKII, is it time for Rockstar Games to address the issue with a nerf for it? The short answer: No, because the issue has already been balanced.

Advertisement

Balance: The Pegassi Toreador

Balance in a game can be achieved by either nerfing or buffing a certain item or by introducing a new item that counters the other perfectly.

GTA Online and Rockstar Games went with the latter as the Pegassi Toreador made its way into the game as the perfect way to deal with these flying imps.

Here, we take a look at just how the Pegassi Toreador is the perfect counter for the Oppressor MKII.

#1 The Boost

Advertisement

The Oppressor MKII's strongest weapon is its powerful boost. The bike can fly through the air and rain down Homing Missiles from afar without being in danger.

The Toreador counters this by its very own boost, which might not send it flying but can significantly improve the chances of a lock-on. By boosting as soon as the Homing Missile approaches, the Toreador can escape the Oppressor's barrage and be in a good position to hit back.

#2 The unlimited missile barrage

The unlimited missiles on the Toreador make it an offensive beast. GTA Online is a much safer place as long as a Toreador is still in the lobby against an Oppressor MKII.

The car can maneuver around the Oppressor and unload a massive barrage of missiles that will reduce the annoying gargoyle to ash.