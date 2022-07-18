GTA Online Summer Update 2022 confirmed changes and new features revealed

GTA Online is gearing up for a new major content update set to arrive by the end of this month. Several adjustments and new features that the update will bring have already been formally confirmed by Rockstar. The developers have also discussed the general direction that the game will take in the near future.

All major modifications and improvements from the upcoming update are covered in this article. While the emphasis of this article is primarily on the upgrades that have been officially announced, some unofficial leaks are also mentioned.

All details revealed by Rockstar concerning the 2022 GTA Online Summer Update

Quality-of-life upgrades

Some of the community's long-requested enhancements will be included in the upcoming Summer Update. This includes making it easier to get snacks and armor, lowering the efficacy of homing missiles and countermeasures available for the Oppressor Mk II, as well as enabling Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions.

These are just a handful of the quality-of-life upgrades that GTA Online players will receive this summer, according to Rockstar. They assert that going forward, they'll be adding more player input and making additional changes based on the feedback they receive. Since the aforementioned modifications are based on player feedback, there is little doubt that they will be well-received by the community.

Payouts

To compensate gamers for their time, regardless of what they choose to play, Rockstar will also be raising some of the cash rewards earned from all game modes. They believe that raising these rewards will give users more flexibility to do what they like and obtain what they want faster. This makes sense since a change like this would eliminate the need for monotonous and repetitive grinding, something that could do wonders for their playerbase.

Payouts for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members will increase, according to Rockstar. This move is aimed at encouraging and rewarding cooperative play in GTA Online. Along with this, there will be more cash bonuses for a number of other activities, including higher payouts for Races, Adversary modes, and certain Heist Finales.

Features/content

The Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner Criminal Careers will be expanded upon in the upcoming GTA Online update. The feature was first introduced with the next-gen edition of GTA 5, and it could be coming to other platforms as well. It will also include a series of contact missions that give players the chance to be recruited as a special IAA field agent to probe into a nascent criminal conspiracy.

Additionally, Rockstar has pledged to ensure that the game will continue to be dynamic and ever-changing. As expected, this will be accomplished through seasonally themed content updates and activities, extra bonuses and rewards, challenges made specifically for the player community, among other surprises.

Unofficial leaks

On top of the official details revealed by Rockstar, popular GTA Online dataminer alloc8r has leaked some other information. According to him, the game will add 26 more vehicle slots. Skydiving, a completely new activity, is also anticipated to be introduced to the game with the next update. It appears that a brand new "skydive" collectible will arrive along with this.

Two new rifles will allegedly be added, one of which is referred to as the Tactical Rifle. Additionally, an activity will be made available, outside of the San Andreas map. The dataminer claims that the codename for the next Summer Update is simply "DLC 1 2022."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far