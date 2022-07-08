“Rockstar Games have saved video games”: Fans react positively to GTA Online summer DLC announcement

Rockstar has announced a new summer update for GTA Online today, July 7, and fans have been responding quite favorably to it. The company has promised to make changes and improvements to the game based on community feedback.

Some of these adjustments will be made in conjunction with the upcoming DLC, while other enhancements will be offered along the way. Here are some comments made by fans in response to this most recent announcement from Rockstar Games.

Fans react with glee to Rockstar announcing new GTA Online DLC

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

Rockstar has unveiled that GTA Online will be receiving a new DLC in a few weeks. They also stated that the game will see multiple adjustments in terms of balancing to make it more enjoyable. This includes nerfing the Oppressor Mk II and providing better rewards across all activities.

One user seems to have been quite excited by the update, and here's how they responded:

a1 @a1yNe @RockstarGames Once again Rockstar Games have saved video games, we love you and thank you for everything @RockstarGames Once again Rockstar Games have saved video games, we love you and thank you for everything

It is difficult to determine whether the tweet seen above was written with sincere enthusiasm or merely as a sarcastic joke since the user didn't follow up on it. However, the news of GTA Online's new DLC, its features, and the things that will be improved have been well received.

Dark Space @_DarkSpace_ @RockstarGames The improvements to GTA online sound respectful to the player base. I really want to care, but I've lost all interest in GTA online. I'm sick of the map. If you're building 6 for the long term, build it with map expansion in mind. @RockstarGames The improvements to GTA online sound respectful to the player base. I really want to care, but I've lost all interest in GTA online. I'm sick of the map. If you're building 6 for the long term, build it with map expansion in mind.

While the promised changes can be appreciated, the fact that many players are tired of playing the same game has to be taken into account. However, as Rockstar itself acknowledged in the newswire article, there have been a number of new players who are quite interested in the game.

JMF @JoMcFly67 @_DarkSpace_ @RockstarGames My dude, I am going to dissagree with you. They finaly do what we asked them, they listened. It’s too little too late but there is no reason to still be negative. Shouldn’t we encourage good behavior? They are working on it. Making art takes time, take my developers word for it. @_DarkSpace_ @RockstarGames My dude, I am going to dissagree with you. They finaly do what we asked them, they listened. It’s too little too late but there is no reason to still be negative. Shouldn’t we encourage good behavior? They are working on it. Making art takes time, take my developers word for it.

Rockstar's decision to pay attention to community feedback and base their changes on it seems to have been something many players could appreciate.

Nick @GhillieYT @RockstarGames Oppressor Mk 2 nerf got me like @RockstarGames Oppressor Mk 2 nerf got me like https://t.co/5toelCkMg2

The majority of players must be breathing a sigh of relief now that the Oppressor Mk II nerf is coming. This overpowered vehicle has acquired a nefarious reputation as the preferred vehicle of griefers. This is because it's a futuristic hoverbike that can traverse the map quite easily and comes equipped with guided missiles that are near-impossible to avoid.

BS_BlackScout @bs_blackscout @RockstarGames This is a great, great post. Thanks for communicating with us and for wanting to make GTA Online griefing less of an annoyance. As well as improving the grind and providing balance updates for old content. @RockstarGames This is a great, great post. Thanks for communicating with us and for wanting to make GTA Online griefing less of an annoyance. As well as improving the grind and providing balance updates for old content.

Rockstar has finally taken a step in the right direction by deciding to crack down on griefing. Moreover, they've also promised to make the game less about grinding and more about enjoying. While this might seem like an ambiguous statement at first, Rockstar has clearly mentioned that it'll be increasing payouts.

BS_BlackScout @bs_blackscout @RockstarGames I do feel bad for RDO but I definitely see where that comes from. Logically the game probably doesn't generate as much profit and creating massive content probably makes no sense. Especially paired with GTA 6 development and other projects like GTAO content... @RockstarGames I do feel bad for RDO but I definitely see where that comes from. Logically the game probably doesn't generate as much profit and creating massive content probably makes no sense. Especially paired with GTA 6 development and other projects like GTAO content...

Red Dead Online players haven't been too happy about this community update. Sadly, the company has made it clear that there won't be any major thematic updates for the game. Meanwhile, the new GTA Online update will be bringing Contact Missions where players get to play as IAA agents.

Darth Sk8d3r @sk8d3r @GhillieYT @RockstarGames I hope they don't just nerf the MK2, but also buff other vehicles. Some vehicles are useless cause of how weak they are. @GhillieYT @RockstarGames I hope they don't just nerf the MK2, but also buff other vehicles. Some vehicles are useless cause of how weak they are.

GTA Online has endured a long list of requests from fans over the years. It will be interesting to see how many of these are addressed, given Rockstar's most recent assertions that it will consult the community before making any improvements.

