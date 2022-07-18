When is GTA Online summer update coming to all platforms?

GTA Online will get a new content update soon, and there has been a lot of speculation about it. Many rumors about the update have emerged, and some of them discuss the anticipated content to be included in the update and its likely release date.

According to rumors, the upcoming summer update may be released on July 26 or the day after. Meanwhile, the official release date and time are yet to be announced. The reasons why this unofficial information might be accurate are discussed in detail in this article, as well as potential release timings.

GTA Online summer update expected release times for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Release date

When Rockstar extended the last weekly update, it was revealed that the event week would last from July 7 to July 18. This led to speculation that the DLC would launch the day after, on July 19. This notion was supported by Tez2 himself, one of the most reliable insiders for the GTA series and all other Rockstar titles.

However, the event week has recently been extended once more, this time through July 26. As a result, most insiders have dismissed the theory of a July 19 release date. The majority of them, including Tez2, are currently of the opinion that Rockstar will release the new DLC on July 26 or the day after.

Fans can anticipate a trailer prior to that date if Rockstar sticks to its usual schedule of releasing new content updates. Moreover, it's almost a given that the trailer will be accompanied by an official release date. For the time being, expecting the DLC to arrive on July 26–27 wouldn't be unreasonable.

Release time

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Just added to our current GTA Online event: 2x rewards on Payphone Hits and 3x rewards on Inch by Inch, now available through July 25. Plus, complete 3 Payphone Hits to receive GTA$100k. Just added to our current GTA Online event: 2x rewards on Payphone Hits and 3x rewards on Inch by Inch, now available through July 25. Plus, complete 3 Payphone Hits to receive GTA$100k. https://t.co/jNeYXVOiHM

Rockstar doesn't usually reveal the timings regarding when the updates will be made available. It's probable that Rockstar won't roll out the GTA Online update simultaneously for all platforms.

So far, all updates have been launched on the same date irrespective of the platform, except when updates were discontinued altogether for old-gen consoles. There has also been speculation about the upcoming update arriving earlier on next-gen consoles, by a few hours or even a few days.

With that in mind, here are the speculative release timings for the upcoming GTA Online update on all platforms (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S):

USA:

Eastern Standard Time (EST) - 5:00 am (New York)

Central Standard Time (CST) - 4:00 am (Chicago)

Mountain Standard Time (MST) - 3:00 am (Mexico City)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) - 2:00 am (Los Angeles)

Europe:

West European Summer Time (WEST) - 11:00 am (London)

Central European Summer Time (CEST) - 10:00 pm (Paris)

East European Summer Time (EEST) - 1:00 pm (Moscow)

India:

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 3:30 pm (New Delhi)

Brazil:

Brasilia Time (BRT) - 7:00 am (Sao Paulo)

Australasia:

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) - 6:00 pm (Perth)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) - 9:00 am, next day (Sydney)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) - 10:00 am, next day (Wellington)

Players should be aware that these are not the final release dates and times, and that there is a possibility that this data is inaccurate. Even if it were accurate, Rockstar might choose to change the time and date, so it is best to wait for another official announcement.

