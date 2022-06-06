GTA 6 release might be delayed to 2025 or 2026, according to latest rumors

The wait for GTA 6 is becoming unbearable for fans, who have been constantly spending their free time looking at supposed rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming game. Anything related to GTA 6 is bound to blow up and will contribute to the hype train created by the entire GTA community.

Unfortunately, many fans are starting to believe that the actual release of GTA 6 might still take some more time, especially after the release of Take-Two Interactive's plans for the three coming years. GTA 6 is not mentioned in those plans. For players who are not aware of this development, this article will go into further detail to better understand the news.

GTA 6 might get delayed to 2025 or 2026, according to rumors

GTA 6 is nowhere to be seen in Take-Two Interactive's internal plans for the next three years. The fiscal report included all of the Rockstar titles under development, with release dates ranging from 2023 to 2025. The absence of GTA 6 from the list confirms that it is still in the early stages of development.

It is feasible for Take-Two to maintain a strong secretive grip on the upcoming game, but it is more probable that they will reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 after 2024. While this is unfortunate for fans, it should come as no surprise.

Given the scope of Grand Theft Auto games and the amount of effort Rockstar puts into them, 2025 appears to be a rather short timescale for the project. However, the pipeline is not totally fixed since it has been stated that other games will be added to it, one of which might be Grand Theft Auto 6. Even though nothing can be totally confirmed, there is a high chance of Grand Theft Auto 6 not being released this year, or the next.

Another aspect of this report should be noted that Rockstar Games are still focusing on Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online with all the weekly updates they have been releasing, and it makes sense why, as Take-Two claims that the game sold an additional 5 million units in the last three months of 2022.

Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to sell well, and the game remains culturally relevant owing to role-playing servers. These figures clearly show that Grand Theft Auto 5's popularity is not going down any time soon.

This might be pretty heartbreaking news for many fans, but there is a positive side to the story, if this turns out to be true. Delaying the release further will mean that Rockstar Games are going to work on the upcoming game more, and won't let any flaws hinder their release.

But even if Grand Theft Auto 6's release happens around 2025 or 2026, the trailers and previews might happen sooner. However, considering all of the data, it's difficult to declare anything certain regarding Grand Theft Auto 6's release date, as there have been several speculations and no real information.

Understandably, the news is disappointing for Grand Theft Auto 6 fans, who have been clamoring for any real information about the upcoming game in the Grand Theft Auto series, but being disappointed is better than keeping false expectations.

