GTA 5 is the most popular video game with cheat codes in the United States, according to a recent study

Given its enormous financial success, GTA 5's popularity in the United States shouldn't be surprising to most gamers. However, some players might be surprised to hear that it's the most popular video game when it comes to looking up cheat codes in the United States. This data is based on a study done by All Home Connections, connected to AT&T.

It wasn't just a study on this one game, as it was based on cheat codes in general. It covered topics such as:

The most popular video game cheats looked-up per state

What Americans think about cheats

Generational differences

Gender differences

This study was done based on data gathered through four websites and "the highest search volume in SEMrush," alongside Google Trends. It's an interesting topic, but this article will primarily focus on the GTA 5 side of this research.

Curious readers can use the following hyperlink to read more about the overall study:

GTA 5 cheat code search tops ladder in the United States, according to a recent study

The most popular video game when it comes to cheats for every state in the United States (Image via All Home Connections)

Here is a quick summary of the above image, regarding which states look up which game, in descending order:

Grand Theft Auto V: 14 states

14 states Fortnite: 9 states

9 states Valheim: 7 states

7 states Among Us: 6 states

6 states Animal Crossing: 3 states

3 states Resident Evil Village: 3 states

3 states The Witcher 3: 3 states

3 states Call of Duty: 2 states

2 states Doom Eternal: 1 state

1 state Minecraft: 1 state

1 state Red Dead Redemption 2: 1 state

The 14 states that look up GTA 5 cheats the most are:

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Iowa

Maine

Maryland

Nevada

New Mexico

North Dakota

South Dakota

Not all of the games in this study have official cheat codes, and some are mods made by people outside.

Cheat codes in GTA 5

Although it's possible that some people are primarily interested in GTA Online cheats, there is still a good number of users who want cheats for the single-player game.

Different platforms have different inputs regarding these cheats, with the above video showing off phone cheats (available from the Enhanced Edition onward).

There are a few dozen codes to use, all with different effects. Readers must keep in mind that it doesn't include mods, which some casual gamers sometimes view as cheats.

Either way, seeing a game from 2013 rank at the top in the United States regarding the most number of states looking up a particular game's cheats is impressive.

