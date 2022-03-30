A new era for GTA Online ushers in with GTA Plus: What gamers should know about this subscription

GTA Plus is a brand new subscription-based service that GTA Online players can use to get additional benefits for only $5.99 a month. Here are some basic details that gamers should know that it's:

Only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

A monthly subscription (the first month goes from March 29 to April 27, 2022)

Subscription is billed automatically until the player cancels it

Benefits are still active if the player cancels it, but only until the end of the month

Several of the rewards range from money to free items

Free items must be claimed from the relevant in-game retailer

Access to GTA Plus Shark Cards

It's a brand new subscription service that many GTA Online players want to know more about; thankfully, Rockstar Games has revealed a good amount of information.

What gamers should know about GTA Online's GTA Plus subscription

The main photo associated with GTA Plus (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Plus is now available. It's an entirely optional subscription that GTA Online players don't have to buy if they don't like its rewards. Speaking of its rewards, here is what one can expect to get from March 29 to April 27:

$500,000

A free Principe Deveste Eight with HSW upgrades (plus HSW Orange Tip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries)

A free Auto Shop in La Mesa (including a free relocation to it if players already own one Auto Shop in another location)

Free LS Car Meet Membership (players who already own it get $50,000 back)

Free Aquarius Superyacht upgrade

Gussét Frog Tee, Broker Prolaps Basketball Top & Shorts

Conveyor Livery (Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, TM-02 Khanjali)

Free Auto Shop Tints and Emblems

HSW Race Series gives members triple the GTA$ and RP

Street Race Series gives members double the LS Car Meet Reputation

Whether that's worth $5.99 a month or not for the player is up to them.

Important notes about GTA Plus

Some GTA Online players need to know that the GTA Plus rewards aren't automatic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not every reward is automatically sent to the player; some rewards require the player to claim them manually. Only the $500,000, the promoted game mode bonuses, and the "cosmetic benefits" will automatically be available to the player (the last one requires them to log in).

Here is how GTA Online players can claim the other rewards:

Principe Deveste Eight: Free on Legendary Motorsport

Free on Legendary Motorsport HSW Upgrades for the Principe Deveste Eight: Free if the player visits Hao in the LS Car Meet

Free if the player visits Hao in the LS Car Meet La Mesa Auto Shop: Free on Maze Bank Foreclosures

Free on Maze Bank Foreclosures Aquarius Superyacht: Free on Galaxy Superyacht

It's vital that GTA Online players visit those websites to claim those free GTA Plus rewards, especially since it doesn't happen automatically.

GTA Plus Shark Cards

These Shark Cards are more value for one's money than the usual Shark Cards (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who buy this version of Shark Cards will get the usual cash plus 15% extra. Here is a list of every Shark Card and how this change affects them:

Red Shark: $115,000 (rather than $100,000)

$115,000 (rather than $100,000) Tiger Shark: $230,000 (rather than $200,000)

$230,000 (rather than $200,000) Bull Shark: $575,000 (rather than $500,000)

$575,000 (rather than $500,000) Great White Shark: $1,437,500 (rather than $1,250,000)

$1,437,500 (rather than $1,250,000) Whale Shark: $4,025,000 (rather than $3,500,000)

$4,025,000 (rather than $3,500,000) Megalodon Shark: $9,200,000 (rather than $8,000,000)

If one plans to whale in GTA Online, then owning this subscription is a must-have. Keep in mind that the prices for these Shark Cards remain the same.

