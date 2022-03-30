GTA+ for GTA Online next-gen: Price, benefits, and more details

GTA Online players will finally be able to access the new GTA+ membership program.

Starting today, GTA+ will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It's a paid subscription model that gives GTA Online players numerous benefits. These range from cash bonuses to free vehicles.

Remember, GTA+ is exclusive to next-gen consoles, so this leaves out PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. This article will provide a detailed look into this new membership program. Here's what players should expect next month.

GTA+ is finally available for GTA Online members

Launching March 29: Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.Launching March 29: rsg.ms/cfcf084 Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: rsg.ms/cfcf084 https://t.co/gz4UXzCfxf

According to Rockstar Games, the first month of membership will start today on March 29, ending sometime in April 27. Before they buy, GTA Online will need to weigh the pros and cons first.

Pricing plans

Be better. @RockstarGames This isn't cool, guys.You've only just added the new Carrer Builder for new players, enabling them for a quick and easy kickstart into GTA Online.Your players are also paying upfront for PSN and XBL, not to mention there's still no dedicated servers in sight.Be better. @RockstarGames This isn't cool, guys.You've only just added the new Carrer Builder for new players, enabling them for a quick and easy kickstart into GTA Online.Your players are also paying upfront for PSN and XBL, not to mention there's still no dedicated servers in sight. Be better.

The new GTA+ feature is now available for a monthly price of $5.99. Players can buy it through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. If they feel like it, they can also cancel anytime.

However, GTA Online players will need to have active subscriptions from each respective console. The PlayStation 5 requires PS Plus membership, while the Xbox Series X/S/ requires Xbox Live.

Naturally, some players will not be happy with the extra costs. Several of them even voiced their concerns to Rockstar Games through social media. The addition of GTA+ Shark Card is also yet another controversial aspect. Nonetheless, it's a successful business model, so expect players to buy it.

A full list of benefits

GTA+ aims to deliver player benefits every single month. Here is a full breakdown of what to expect for April:

$500,000 bonus cash

A free Deveste Eight with a free HSW Vehicle Upgrade

Waived membership fees for the LS Car Meet

A free upgrade for the Aquarius Super Yacht

Conveyor Livery for select military vehicles

Free clothing merchandise, such as the Gussét Frog Tee

2x car meet reputation for the Street Races Series

3x rewards for Hao's Special Works Race Series

The first month ends on April 27, which means the next month will have new rewards. GTA Online players should keep that in mind.

Membership requirements

In order to obtain membership, players will need a legitimate copy of GTA 5 or GTA Online. They will also need a platform account with either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. Last but not least, players need an internet connection.

Some currencies may not be supported on specific platforms. In that case, they will be automatically converted to United States dollars.

