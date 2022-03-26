“GTA 6 is never coming”: Fans react negatively to Rockstar’s GTA+ announcement

Rockstar Games has recently announced GTA+, a new monthly subscription service that gives GTA Online players several benefits. Given that it's for a divisive game and costs real-life money, it shouldn't be shocking to readers to find out that many gamers are disappointed with it.

A quick glance on Twitter didn't result in any positive reactions; hence, this article will focus on the more negative side of that community. Whether a player wishes to purchase it or not is up to them.

GTA fans aren't happy with Rockstar's GTA+ announcement for GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.



Launching March 29: Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.Launching March 29: rsg.ms/cfcf084 Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: rsg.ms/cfcf084 https://t.co/gz4UXzCfxf

The content of GTA+ can be seen in the above Tweet's hyperlink. Essentially, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can pay $5.99 a month to get extra benefits. Gamers will get the following items and rewards from March 29 to April 27, 2022:

$500,000

Principe Deveste Eight (and its HSW upgrades)

Auto Shop in La Mesa

Waived LS Car Meet membership fee

Free upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht

Several clothes, liveries, car paints, and emblems

3x GTA$ and RP on HSW Races

2x LS Car Meet Reputation in Street Races

GTA+ Shark Cards

Naturally, some players don't like what they perceive as an extra cash grab.

Reactions

This milking photo has been reposted for several years now, and it doesn't seem like it will stop any time soon. Many gamers constantly discuss how they want new games like GTA 6, so it's understandable that they will be frustrated getting more content that doesn't appeal to them.

GTA+ is only useful for players who plan on playing GTA Online. Any gamer who quit or doesn't want to spend $5.99 a month is bound to dislike it. Given how successful the game has been in recent years, it seems as though this new feature will help prolong its lifespan.

Thus, one is bound to see this exact same meme again in a couple of years.

Some fans are worried that GTA+ existing means that they won't get GTA 6 anytime soon. Whether it's true or not remains to be seen, but it's something that the pessimistic side of the fanbase is not delighted to see. At the very least, fans want more news of the upcoming title.

Some gamers have hated GTA Online's success for years. Seeing GTA+ is another reason for them to hate the game more, especially if they believe it's holding Rockstar back from making new games. This type of opinion is prevalent to see on Twitter, so one doesn't have to go out of their way to see it.

Red Dead News @RedDeadRDC



- Charging for a 9 year old game, even if players own it on old consoles

- Shark Cards

- Monthly Subscription



Bravo



NFTs next? Congratulations to Rockstar Games on taking the crown of worst monetisation with GTA Online.- Charging for a 9 year old game, even if players own it on old consoles- Shark Cards- Monthly SubscriptionBravoNFTs next? Congratulations to Rockstar Games on taking the crown of worst monetisation with GTA Online. 👑- Charging for a 9 year old game, even if players own it on old consoles- Shark Cards- Monthly SubscriptionBravo 👏👏NFTs next?

Red Dead Online fans have it rough; they barely have any support for their game, despite being the most recent multiplayer game from Rockstar Games. It leads to many fans of that game disliking GTA Online, and GTA+ appears to be another cash grab to them.

Funnily enough, NFTs could be a reality, as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick once stated:

"We're highly convinced there's an opportunity for NFTs to fit with Take-Two's offerings in the future."

It wouldn't be egregious to see them in any title under Rockstar Games, given that it is under the Take-Two umbrella.

Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse I'm sorry, but I can't keep quiet about this. $5.99 for GTA+... this has seriously become all about money making and profiting. I'm sorry, but I can't keep quiet about this. $5.99 for GTA+... this has seriously become all about money making and profiting. https://t.co/o6UlbO4OT8

NEO_NoiseBomb @NEO_NoiseBomb Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.



Launching March 29: Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.Launching March 29: rsg.ms/cfcf084 Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: rsg.ms/cfcf084 https://t.co/gz4UXzCfxf This is a whole new level of greed for GTA Online. The $500k monthly GTA Cash payout is nothing, literal pennies in the game's economy. Online has so many other issues but this is what they focus on. They're launching soon after E&E's release. They couldn't wait to capitalize it. twitter.com/RockstarGames/… This is a whole new level of greed for GTA Online. The $500k monthly GTA Cash payout is nothing, literal pennies in the game's economy. Online has so many other issues but this is what they focus on. They're launching soon after E&E's release. They couldn't wait to capitalize it. twitter.com/RockstarGames/…

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1 .

Imagine trying to defend GT raising microtransactions, GTA online plus, those halo skins, live service money grabs, horrible DRM etc etc 🤣 🤣 What's up with these ppl defending big ass companies? Like are these investors with troll accounts or something?Imagine trying to defend GT raising microtransactions, GTA online plus, those halo skins, live service money grabs, horrible DRM etc etc 🤣 What's up with these ppl defending big ass companies? Like are these investors with troll accounts or something? 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Imagine trying to defend GT raising microtransactions, GTA online plus, those halo skins, live service money grabs, horrible DRM etc etc 🤣😭🤣😭

Businesses generally operate to make a profit. Still, some gamers despise what this new service represents, especially since the rewards are minimal for players in the mid- and late-game stages of GTA Online.

GTA Online already has Shark Cards, but now players can get Shark Cards+ from GTA+. Some players won't find this subscription worth the price, but there will inevitably be plenty of gamers who will purchase it.

Rockstar Games is expected to make quite the profit from it.

Memes are surfacing online regarding this corporate greed. The vast majority of them are anti-GTA+, with some of them being staunchly anti-Rockstar. This example is a light-hearted one.

Ben @videotech_ Really starting to fear that Rockstar could be looking at options to begin nerfing Cayo Perico and other ways to make loads of money due to GTA+.



What does everyone else think? Really starting to fear that Rockstar could be looking at options to begin nerfing Cayo Perico and other ways to make loads of money due to GTA+.What does everyone else think?

Whether a doom and gloom outlook is warranted or not is up to a player to decide. Rockstar Games has stated that they plan to balance some parts of the game, although nerfing something like Cayo Perico will result in significant backlash from the GTA Online community.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Will you purchase GTA+ at least once? Yes No 0 votes so far