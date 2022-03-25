GTA Online next gen’s launch numbers suggest the game is far from dead

The new edition of GTA 5 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is the year's second-largest digital release. According to the most recent data from GSD, it was the best-selling game in the UK last week.

This comes after the game was review-bombed by angry fans on Metacritic. Rockstar was also heavily criticized when they announced this new edition and even more when the trailer came out.

Despite all this, the game is seemingly still relevant in 2022, especially due to its Online Mode.

GTA Online triumphs yet again, with the next-gen edition becoming the second-bestselling game of 2022

Lui Aloia @SketchyTrax @Chris_Dring The Ps5 version of GTA online was free at launch. Wondering how many units of single player actually sold? Fascinating that this game has had this extraordinary run on three generations of consoles and still manages to shatter records annually without many actual changes to it. @Chris_Dring The Ps5 version of GTA online was free at launch. Wondering how many units of single player actually sold? Fascinating that this game has had this extraordinary run on three generations of consoles and still manages to shatter records annually without many actual changes to it.

Here are the percentage shares of GTA 5's total digital sales across all platforms:

Next-gen edition:

PlayStation 5 - 55%

55% Xbox Series X/S - 35%

Last-gen edition:

PlayStation 4 - 1%

1% Xbox One - 3%

3% PC - 6%

Many gamers believe that GTA Online is a dead game and that players should just stop playing it instead of arguing about its flaws. However, Rockstar manages to prove them wrong every time with their sales figures.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has already broken all records by becoming the most successful entertainment product in history.

Yet every year, the game manages to generate renewed interest in it, and new players keep joining it. At this point, veteran Grand Theft Auto fans are tired of seeing the same game being milked for nearly a decade.

However, the sales figures prove that Rockstar and Take-Two have genuine reasons for continuing to do so.

The Xbox Series X/S edition of GTA 5 costs $19.99, while the PlayStation 5 version costs $10.99. This difference in price is due to an offer that Rockstar is providing to PlayStation players.

Sony has agreed to a three-month contract with Rockstar in which its players will receive a free copy of Grand Theft Auto Online. Grand Theft Auto Online has been launched as a standalone game, but it's also included with Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode, which is a paid title. This is why the PS5 version of the base game is less expensive than the Xbox version.

GSD's data doesn't take into account free games. Hence, Grand Theft Auto Online is ranked number 3 in terms of sales and this is solely based on Xbox Series X/S purchases.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul