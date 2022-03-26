GTA Online's full list of benefits for GTA+ membership

GTA+ is a new player membership that lets GTA Online players collect various rewards.

Starting March 29, this program will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. GTA Online players will have to pay $5.99 a month to receive their special bonuses. Depending on their system, they can sign up with either the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store.

Rockstar Games will be heavily promoting GTA+ membership for the next week or so. If players are interested, they can get yet another head start in GTA Online. Benefits can range from monetary rewards to useful properties.

Here is a full list of GTA+ membership benefits for GTA Online players

Players old and new can sign up for GTA+ membership on March 29, which is a few days away. In the meantime, they can look at the full list of rewards for the following month. Here is what players need to know about the rewards.

Exclusive benefits

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will definitely appreciate the exclusive rewards. These benefits will be applicable from March 29 to April 27, 2022. Here's what players can expect for the next month:

$500,000 sent directly to a Maze Bank account

A free Principe Deveste Eight with a Hao's Special Works upgrade

HSW CMYK Glitch and HSW Orange Trip liveries

A bonus Auto Shop in the La Mesa area

Waived membership fees at the LS Car Meet

A free upgrade for the Aquarius Super Yacht

Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts

Conveyor livery for HVY APC, Mammoth Avenger, and TM-02 Khanjali

A Gussét Frog Tee

It should be noted that Hao's Special Works has yet to offer a conversation for the Deveste Eight. Subscription members will be the first to gain access, long before the general public does. It remains to be seen when it will be fully available to everybody.

GTA Online players also earn more cash and reputation

GTA+ membership doesn't just extend to physical rewards. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players can also double or even triple their usual rewards.

Racers can earn the following rewards with their membership:

2x Car Meet Reputation for the Street Race Series

3x money and reputation for Hao's Special Works Race Series

GTA+ rewards are expected to change every month or so. In the meantime, Rockstar Games will also promote Shark Cards for these monthly events. Whether or not GTA Online players want to spend extra money is up to them.

