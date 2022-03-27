5 reasons why the GTA+ subscription isn’t worth getting for GTA Online

The recent announcement of the GTA+ subscription for GTA Online hasn't been well-received by online communities for numerous reasons. For those that don't know, GTA+ is a brand new subscription service that will make its debut on March 29, 2022. It's intended to give GTA Online players several extra benefits, but it costs $5.99 a month.

Some players will find GTA+ to be worth it, while others won't. This article will primarily cover some reasons why a player wouldn't buy GTA+ for GTA Online. These aren't necessarily the only reasons, but they're some of the most apparent ones.

Five reasons why some GTA Online players might not want to get the GTA+ subscription

5) Rewards

The Principe Deveste Eight and its HSW upgrades are among the best rewards in this lot (Image via Rockstar Games)

The rewards aren't bad per se, but some gamers will be disappointed with what they get with this subscription. Some of the weaker rewards include:

Waived fees for the LS Car Meet Membership (it only costs $50,000)

Clothes

Paints and emblems

Conveyor Livery

$500,000

Getting $500,000 is nice for a new player, but it's not much for a mid or late-game player. Similarly, there are some other great rewards, but they won't appeal to everybody (such as extra cash and RP on HSW Races).

4) GTA+ won't be useful to players who take frequent breaks

This subscription service is best used if the player is there to capitalize on some features, like the triple cash bonuses (Image via Rockstar Games)

The rewards can be worth it if the player chooses to play often. However, it won't be that valuable for a player who decides to stop playing GTA Online for months until the next major content update. Keep in mind:

"Recurring $5.99 GTA+ subscription fee charged monthly until canceled."

Ergo, any player who wishes to take a break from GTA Online might want to cancel their subscription (especially if they plan on quitting the game for good).

3) GTA Online players can still grind for cash

The Cayo Perico Heist is still a classic way to get plenty of cash quickly (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only rewards that the average player would care about missing are:

Principe Deveste Eight plus its HSW Upgrades

3x GTA$ and RP on HSW Races

2x Car Meet Rep on Street Races

Gamers who already have enough Car Meet Rep and have better moneymakers elsewhere won't care about the last two rewards. Still, the Principe Deveste Eight and its unique HSW upgrades are excellent.

Even so, it will eventually be available to players, so they won't permanently miss it by not buying this service in the first month.

GTA Online players can still grind for cash to buy the Principe Deveste Eight (if they don't already own it) and its eventual HSW upgrades. Likewise, the extra money on HSW races won't mean much to players who can grind elsewhere (The Cayo Perico Heist is a good example).

2) It's a monthly subscription

Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse I'm sorry, but I can't keep quiet about this. $5.99 for GTA+... this has seriously become all about money making and profiting. I'm sorry, but I can't keep quiet about this. $5.99 for GTA+... this has seriously become all about money making and profiting. https://t.co/o6UlbO4OT8

Paying $5.99 isn't much, but GTA Online players need to consider that this is a monthly subscription service. GTA+ costs $71.88 a year, which might not be worth it for some gamers. If GTA+ lasts for several years, players might spend hundreds of dollars without realizing it.

It's not an issue for anybody with a stable income or bank account. That said, there may be months where the rewards won't be worth $5.99 a month, so some players might wish to skip those months.

1) A blatant cash grab

Introducing a monthly subscription service to GTA Online nearly a decade after its initial release date hasn't sat well with some players. There's always the fear for some gamers that the profitability of GTA+ would delay or negatively impact GTA 6 in some way.

Whether those fears are unfounded or not remains to be seen. What is evident to much of the playerbase is that it's yet another way for players to spend their money on an old game. That's not even mentioning "special GTA+ Shard Cards," which is an add-on to an already controversial feature.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Will you buy GTA+? Yes No 0 votes so far