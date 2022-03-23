What to expect from Rockstar’s promises of rebalancing all versions of GTA Online

There is a ton of potential in GTA Online becoming more fun if Rockstar Games fulfills their promise for rebalancing the game across all platforms. Interestingly enough, they stated that rebalancing would not be exclusive to the next-gen consoles, so PS4, Xbox One, and PC players can expect some changes in the near future.

Rockstar Games stated the following on their March 15 Newswire post:

"Going forward, we plan to continue making further adjustments across all versions of the game, in addition to rebalancing other areas — such as vehicles commonly used in PvP combat. Stay tuned for details."

The "Stay tuned for details" part has yet to come nearly a week later after that Newswire post came out. Still, the idea of rebalancing parts of GTA Online is almost a foreign concept, given how rarely it happens in this game.

How will Rockstar rebalance all versions of GTA Online?

GTA Online could use several adjustments to make the game more enjoyable (Image via Rockstar Games)

As of right now, Rockstar Games has made no announcements for any future rebalancing in GTA Online. The following is all that players know about it thus far:

It will apply to all versions of the game (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

It can affect PvP

Adjustments to Nightclub's daily income and Biker Sell missions has already happened on next-gen consoles

Rockstar Games will make an announcement before any future adjustments

It might not seem like much at first glance, but applying buffs or nerfs to any part of a video game can greatly change what's considered meta or not. Usually, Rockstar only rebalances GTA Online when it involves glitches (such as fixing the recent bug tying a player's top speed to their FPS).

The current state of GTA Online

It's no secret that some vehicles dominate the PvP scene in Freemode. For example, lesser-skilled players who lack a vehicle with a Missile Lock-On Jammer might struggle against the Oppressor Mk II and other vehicles with homing missiles. Getting killed in those situations ad nauseam by vehicles with a low-skill floor often leads to some players calling for nerfs.

Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen. At the very least, Rockstar Games is aware of certain vehicles' role in PvP. It's possible that they will nerf those vehicles. Alternatively, they could buff several other vehicles to bring them up to the level of the more meta options.

Nightclubs got a noticeable buff recently (Image via Rockstar Games)

The recent changes to daily Nightclub income and Biker Sell missions show that Rockstar is willing to buff weaker options. It makes sense here, given that both of those buffs affect something that new players might choose in the new Career Builder feature.

The daily income GTA Online players used to get from their Nightclub went up to $10,000. Now, it goes up to $50,000 in the same timeframe, making it five times more useful at no extra cost.

Any future update related to rebalancing the game should include either a Newswire article on it, a tweet, or both.

