5 reasons why next-gen players shouldn't buy GTA+ for GTA Online

GTA Online is now a standalone product and can be purchased separately. The Expanded and Enhanced upgrade happened, available exclusively for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar surprised gamers by adding more exclusivity to the already-exclusive game. They announced that they will be launching a monthly subscription service called GTA+ on March 29. This article talks about why the new membership program isn't worth it.

Reasons why next-gen players shouldn't buy GTA+

5) La Mesa Auto Shop owners lose out

The new membership program has many perks, one of them is the La Mesa Auto Shop. This is by far the best Auto Shop to get in the game. It was added to the game along with other Auto Shops via the Los Santos Tuners DLC in July 2021.

It has already been a year since this was out and most players already own it. There are tons of guides and videos that help players purchase the best Auto Shop.

The problem with GTA+ is that it give the La Mesa property to Auto Shop owners for free (relocation), but it does not refund players who already own the particular property. So that's a pretty scuffed deal.

4) Why aren't Yachts being given to all members

The list of perks also includes a free upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht present in the game. Since this is an upgrade, it only applies to gamers who already own a yacht.

Yachts in GTA Online are completely useless and serve no purpose other than a massive flex like the Luxor Deluxe. Since it does not give any players an advantage, it should be replaced by a better deal or offered to all members.

3) $500K a month is too little

The GTA+ membership also promises to automatically deposit $500K into member accounts at the beginning of each month. This has to be a practical joke. Firstly, $500K is a chump change in this game. It gets players nothing great (probably a vehicle/business upgrade). Secondly, players have countless options to make that money in the game every hour.

There are so many options. For instance, each week, there are time trials that pay out $100k each. Then there are the double and triple money missions. While the time trials are one-time, missions can be grinded repeatedly. And, of course, there is Cayo Perico. Players with the Kosatka are probably laughing at Rockstar for launching this.

2) This is another push for Shark Cards

Shark Cards have already plagued GTA Online for such a long time. It kills the will to grind for money and play the game how it's meant to be played. Many players jump to Shark Cards as soon as they start the game, which has made the game a PvP gunfight rather than a criminal-empire management competition.

GTA+ promises to give out more money per Shark Card for members. Spending real money on a game to get fake money sounds bad. But subscribing to a membership program to buy more fake money with real money sounds absurd.

1) This is a Cash Grab

. @ewoirl . itll be dam sad if people actually buy this. @RockstarGames LMFAOOO. no way… you guys are milking the fuck out this game this much…. 5.99 even after paying for story mode again LMFAOOO. itll be dam sad if people actually buy this. @RockstarGames LMFAOOO. no way… you guys are milking the fuck out this game this much…. 5.99 even after paying for story mode again LMFAOOO💀💀. itll be dam sad if people actually buy this. https://t.co/MCXcRy11Wg

Rockstar has garnered a lot of hate for milking the game a bit too much. The game has been around for almost a decade and the developers have been milking it ever since. Even with the Expanded and Enhanced version, gamers are expected to pay a fee for minimal upgrades and almost zero new content.

This new membership service is the same, the only difference is that it takes away just a tiny bit every month. But add that up yearly and Rockstar are laughing on the way to the bank.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen