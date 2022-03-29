How to subscribe to GTA+ membership in GTA Online next-gen

GTA Online has just launched its new subscription service called GTA+. The membership program is exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers who have the next-gen version of Online.

It costs $5.99 and follows a monthly renewal cycle. Members will get exclusive offers, early access to content, in-game cash, exclusive discounts and bonus money on Shark Card purchases, to name a few. This article talks about how to purchase a membership in the game.

How to become a GTA+ member

The Deveste Eight (HSW version) is free for all members this month (Image via Twitter/MoKay Dee)

Once players log in to the next-gen game, they will get a small alert on the top left of their screens. This alert aims to inform players about the subscription service being available. Buying the membership will cost $5.99 each month.

It is an automatic transaction, and needs to be canceled before the next month begins. Cancelations can be done anytime and do not involve any hidden costs.

The Pause Menu got a new addition (Image via YouTube/Fresh Gaming)

By simply visiting the Pause Menu, Grand Theft Auto Online gamers will be able to find the GTA+ Membership option.

This screen will reveal all the details and rewards briefly (Image via YouTube/Fresh Gaming)

Clicking that option will take gamers to a set of splash screens that reveal more details about their membership and its rewards. Currently, the options showcase:

Membership Benefits: This reveals all the rewards a member will get in the ongoing month. This month features a new vehicle, liveries, an auto shop, and more.

This reveals all the rewards a member will get in the ongoing month. This month features a new vehicle, liveries, an auto shop, and more. GTA$ Bonus: This screen says that members' Maze Bank accounts will be auto-credited with $500K.

This screen says that members' Maze Bank accounts will be auto-credited with $500K. Properties: Each month will feature a variety of property discounts and offers on the Maze Bank Foreclosure and Dynasty 8 Real Estate websites.

Each month will feature a variety of property discounts and offers on the Maze Bank Foreclosure and Dynasty 8 Real Estate websites. Vehicles: Similar to the properties tab but for vehicles. This section also talks about early access to new vehicles.

Similar to the properties tab but for vehicles. This section also talks about early access to new vehicles. Extra Bonuses and more: This section reads out extra discounts on clothing, vehicle upgrades, and more. It also speaks of double and triple reward missions for the ongoing month.

This is a new tab that will open up once the purchase button is clicked (Image via YouTube/Fresh Gaming)

From there, gamers can press Y on Xbox or Triangle on the PS5 to move over to the purchasing screen. This screen will read out a confirmation message that reiterates the fact that this will be an automatic transaction each month, until canceled. It also says cancelations can be carried out by visiting the Sony/Microsoft website or via the console itself.

After a successful purchase this new screen will show up (Image via YouTube/Fresh Gaming)

Once the purchase transaction is successful, a Thank You page will appear. After that, an alert message will pop up. This informs GTA+ members to join a new session to access the benefits.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee