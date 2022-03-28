Top 5 graphics mods for GTA 5 in March 2022

There are so many graphics mods for GTA 5, with more being created and updated all the time. Sometimes, players will find it difficult to discover the mods that work best for them.

The mods that improve the graphics and general reality of GTA 5 are among some of the most popular for fans. Whether it is improved AI or weather effects, there are plenty of mods that will suit all needs. Some of these mods can even be used together to further the experience.

This article will talk about the top five graphics mods that GTA 5 players should try in March 2022.

The best GTA 5 graphics mods to try this March

5) GTA Remake Mod

With the GTA Remake mod, the creators have really gone all out for realistic recreations of certain aspects graphically. They did this partly by sending a team of researchers to Los Angeles to take photographs, which they then used to create more realistic building graphics for the game.

There are also some impressive tweaks that have been made to the weather, making the storms feel more real and intense.

4) Visual V Mod

The Visual V mod is used for its quality graphics and the way it alters the original version of GTA 5. It mostly includes enormous textures and graphical upgrades, giving a more realistic feel to the surroundings and weather in the game.

The game looks more vibrant with improved colors, thanks to the changes in lighting and shadows. The graphics are so clean that gamers can enjoy even more detailed interiors inside their favorite vehicles in the game.

3) GTA Realism Mod

The GTA Realism mod is certainly one of the most impressive on this list for how instantly distinguishable the game is with and without it enabled. With ray tracing, incredible lighting, and shadows that rival that of next-gen consoles, this mod is truly one of the best to try out in March 2022.

More importantly, the AI has improved. Police will be more strict, and there is also a noticeable increase in population and traffic. Animals might now attack players in-game, or drivers might experience new and improved car physics different from the original. This mod has been said to be able to give GTA 6 a run for its money in terms of its graphical prowess.

2) GTA Redux Mod

The GTA Redux mod has been compared to the GTA Realism mod, with many gamers agreeing that it is better, mostly because much more has been added to the game. Graphically, players will notice the improved particle effects during storms, which will feel very realistic, as well as there being many more NPCs and cars on the streets.

All cars in the game have been completely overhauled, and everything has improved textures, from trees to tires. New AI and vehicles for police make them a much more challenging enemy in the game, and Euphoria physics was used to create more realistic NPC reactions.

1) Natural Vision Remastered Mod

GTA 5 fans should absolutely give the Natural Vision Remastered mod a go if they have not done so already. Not only are the graphical improvements to weather, textures, vehicles, and AI obvious when playing, but the gameplay is said to feel like it runs smoother.

Players can combine this fantastic mod with others like the 2K water mod or Reshade and EMB to further improve the textures of water, rain, road surfaces, and much more.

