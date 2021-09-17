Which city and state is GTA 5 based on?

One of the major selling points of GTA 5 is undoubtedly the detailed open world it features. As players have often wondered, the setting of the game, namely, Los Santos and the surrounding areas, draws its inspiration mainly from Los Angeles.

Over the years, GTA titles have always featured stark resemblances to real-life cities. For instance, Vice City is based on Miami, the hub for major cocaine trade during the 80's. Another example would be Liberty City, which is quite obviously based on New York.

The San Andreas city featured in GTA 5 is basically a more detailed and updated version of the one featured in GTA San Andreas. While San Andreas is somewhat based on Southern California, GTA 5 predominantly features the urban sprawl of Los Santos, based on Los Angeles.

Moreover, Los Santos and San Andreas arguably do more justice in representing their real-life counterparts in GTA 5 than in GTA San Andreas.

Los Santos and San Andreas in GTA 5 are quite obvious nods to Southern California and L.A.

One of the reasons GTA 5 does a better job of recreating a reflection of Los Angeles is, of course, the availability of better technology. GTA San Andreas was a glorious title from the previous-gen of gaming, but it certainly lacked in terms of visuals.

The Vinewood sign is the perfect homage to Los Angeles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another reason why Los Santos in GTA 5 is accurately detailed and close to Los Angeles is the extensive research that got into building this world. In an interview with The Guardian, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser said:

We spoke to FBI agents that have been undercover, experts in the Mafia, street gangsters who know the slang—we even went to see a proper prison.

Meanwhile, GTA San Andreas did a great job of recreating one of the biggest gang rivalries in Los Angeles: Bloods vs. Crips (the Ballas vs. Grove Street Families rivalry in GTA SA).

GTA San Andreas did the best that it could during its time, but GTA 5 presents a more detailed rendition of Los Angeles.

