5 amazing GTA 5 mods that greatly enhance the game’s graphics

Many excellent GTA 5 mods can improve the game's graphics in one way or another.

GTA 5 has one of the richest modding scenes for a video game. Such a feat extends to its graphical mods, with hundreds of noteworthy mods for players to enjoy. As the name implies, these mods improve the game's graphics in some capacity.

These mods come from GTA5-mods.com, one of the most popular places to get GTA 5 mods. It's worth noting that some of these modifications can alter other aspects of the game other than just the graphics.

These GTA 5 mods significantly improve the game's graphics

5) HD Low End

This mod helps make players with a low-end PC experience GTA 5 with better graphics (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

There is something almost ironic about downloading a graphics mod for a low-end PC. More often than not, GTA 5 mods aren't accessible for players on a low-end PC. Fortunately, this mod alleviates that problem.

Not everybody can run GTA 5 in its maximum settings, let alone download a top-tier graphics mod. For these kinds of players, HD Low End is a terrific GTA 5 mod. It won't outperform the other mods on this list, but it's the best option for players with a low-end PC.

Players can download this GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

4) GTA V Remake

A glance at what the GTA 5 Remake mod looks like (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Although it's still in the beta phase, the GTA V Remake mod looks terrific. This GTA 5 mod dramatically improves the look of GTA 5's numerous locations. For example, the foliage appears more vibrant and realistic.

It's worth noting that there are a few versions of this mod. The free version only includes minor graphical modifications. GTA 5 players can find out more by looking at NB Design's Patreon or Discord.

Players can download this GTA 5 mod by clicking here. The final release of this graphical mod will be free, so players should remember that.

3) Insane Rain Mod

Plenty of GTA 5 mods disguise themselves as a massive graphical overhaul when they're often just an update to the game's rain. However, Insane Rain Mod doesn't pretend to be anything other than that.

Some GTA 5 players love downloading mods that make the game's rain look better than before. In that case, this is one of the better mods to download. It doesn't negatively impact the game's performance, either.

Players can download this GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

2) Grand Theft Auto 5.5

Some GTA 5 players love realism. It's worth noting that this mod isn't just a graphics mod. It's intended to be a full-on realism mod, which changes the game's settings for a more immersive experience.

This mod is regularly updated. Its most recent update was on September 13, 2021. Hence, GTA 5 fans who like what they see should know that this mod will get better over time.

Players can download this GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

1) VisualV

This is what this graphical mod looks like (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

VisualV is the most downloaded graphics mod for GTA 5 on GTA5-mods.com. It has nearly 2,000,000 downloads, 5,000 likes and is rated at 4.75 stars out of five. This mod is a massive graphical overhaul of GTA 5's graphics.

Everything from weather to distance has been significantly improved in this mod. It looks stunning, and it still receives updates five years after its initial release. Plus, it's not so graphically intense that it requires a high-end PC to run it properly.

Players can download this GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

