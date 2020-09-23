5 best graphics mods for GTA 5

GTA 5 has been an iconic game, one that was made almost seven years ago, and is still one of the best PC games to be played. The game built on the legacy of legendary titles from the GTA franchise and enhanced the gaming experience for the fans.

GTA 5 has an expansive open-world and a tight-knit plot that ties the in-game missions together. It also has stunning graphics that make it feel aesthetically pleasing.

However, GTA 5 was made in 2013, and since then, its graphics have become outdated when compared to the newer video games being made in 2020. But mods are an easy fix to modify GTA 5’s graphics to fit your needs. Here are the five best graphics mods for GTA 5.

Five best graphics mods for GTA 5

1) NaturalVision

NaturalVision is perhaps the most popular mod for GTA 5. It completely revamps the graphics of the game and adds an ultra-realistic feel to it. Each texture and frame of GTA 5 is made to look more vibrant, and the lighting of the game creates an exquisite look.

If you want to experience the GTA 5 graphics at its best, NaturalVision is the mod to have. However, the mod is pretty resource-intensive and can only run on high-end gaming systems.

Download here.

2) Rehancer Photorealism

This GTA 5 mod does what it promises, adding a photorealistic look to the world of GTA 5. Ranging from gorgeous lighting to glimmering water textures, the mod makes the world of GTA 5 look absolutely stunning, and you might as well be an actual part of the gameplay, driving around on the roads of Los Santos.

The Rehancer Photorealism mod also requires a high-end PC to run the game without any lags.

Download here.

3) HD Low End

HD Low End is the perfect mod to use if you’re playing GTA 5 on a relatively low-end system. The mod is designed to maximize the quality of the graphics while making sure that there is no significant dip in the FPS.

The textures of the game have been improved, with smoother and more vibrant colors. Playing GTA 5 with the HD Low End mod can deliver more than 30 fps on a PC with low to medium specifications.

Download here.

4) FPS Booster

Image credits: GTA5-mods

Another mod that is aimed at increasing the performance of GTA 5 and ensuring a smooth gameplay is the FPS Booster mod. The mod provides the cleanest textures without causing a dip in FPS.

While recording on a 3GB RAM, the mod was able to increase the FPS from 8 to 11 fps to a range of 15 to 24 fps, which is a great boost for anyone using a low-end system.

Download here.

5) GTA Realism

Image credits: GTA5-mods

GTA Realism is a mod that not only reworks the graphics of the game to give them a more realistic look, but also adds other gameplay features to maximize the immersive experience for players.

The mod adds realistic combat physics to the game, with each bullet having a real impact on the person being shot. Additionally, the game also makes it impossible for the player to carry unlimited guns and ammo.

Download here.