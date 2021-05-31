Which graphic mod does xQc use for GTA 5?

GTA 5 RP players often use different shaders and graphics mods to make their streams appear visually unique and attractive.

GTA 5 is nearing its 8th anniversary, and the game is still one of the most popular choices for streaming. GTA 5 RP has revived the game in an entirely new image. While it was truly a revolutionary game in terms of game design, graphics and possibilities, it falls short of modern AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to visuals. The GTA modding community has kept even the oldest GTA titles alive with their graphics mods, and GTA 5, being the latest in the series, is no exception.

There are stunning graphics mods that make the game look as close to the real world as possible, and many streamers utilize such mods, including xQc.

NaturalVision Evolved: xQc's preferred mod for GTA 5?

The controversial poster boy of GTA 5 RP, xQc was in the limelight recently for his multiple bans (which is currently permanent) on the GTA RP NoPixel server. He is responsible for the surge in NoPixel's popularity, as the professional Overwatch player has a huge number of followers.

Another not-so-obvious reason for his coming to viewers' attention is because of the graphics mod he uses. Any Twitch stream compilation of xQc and his in-game associates will reveal that his POV is quite different and significantly better. For those familiar with modding, the reason is obvious: custom shaders/graphics mods.

The specific graphics mod that xQc uses in his GTA 5 RP streams is called NaturalVision Evolved. It is a popular graphics mod for GTA 5 that has an active set of modders rolling out updates quite frequently.

What is NaturalVision Evolved?

NaturalVision Evolved is an ENB mod that makes GTA 5 look like a next-gen AAA title. ENB stands for Enhanced Natural Beauty, and that is exactly what these mods attempt to do.

While the mod changes every aspect of the game's vanilla graphics, like texture, lighting and reflections, the major additions are screen-space, ray-traced global-illumination, skylighting and rain reflections. GTA 5 was not meant to be ray-traced, and screen-space ray tracing only reflects elements within the current screen space.

The difference between the vanilla graphics and the NVE shaders is considerable. Los Santos and Blaine County seem more alive with vibrant colors, realistic saturation, contrast and more detailing overall. The best part of all this is the ambiance of a rainy night, with wet, reflective streets amplifying the ray-traced street lights.

How to download NVE?

NaturalVision Evolved is, unlike most GTA 5 mods, only available via a monthly subscription plan between $1-15 per month on Razed's (the creator) Patreon account. For players who are willing to spend their money to enhance their GTA 5 experience to the next level, this is one of the best looking graphics mods available.