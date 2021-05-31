xQc reveals spinoff GTA RP NoPixel server, claims he won't be banned there

GTA RP's poster boy and problem child, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, has made waves after announcing the launch of a brand new "sister" server to NoPixel. It will have a heavier emphasis on crime-related activities and fewer rules.

He claims that the server was built with the original NoPixel founder "Koil" and provides a less strict and more rewarding experience for the criminally inclined GTA roleplayers out there.

xQc announces GTA RP server built with NoPixel founder Koil where "he won't get banned again"

Announcing the server's existence during a stream on May 30th, xQc revealed that the second NoPixel GTA RP server is built with Koil's approval and will be ready for launch in the coming week.

"People don't know about this, but they're doing a second NoPixel server. It's going to be a little scuffed, but I talked to Koil off-stream, and he says that the server is already ready. It's going to take one day or two, and it's going to be up and running. The payouts for all crimes will be way higher, and the fines are going to be way less. and I'm not going to get banned on it."

xQc's run on the original NoPixel server has been problematic, to say the least. The former Overwatch professional was banned on four separate occasions for his actions inside and outside the server for offenses like encouraging chat hopping, among others.

His fifth and final ban was the last straw for the GTA RP admins helming NoPixel, and he was handed a permanent suspension last week.

With the new server in place and built with founder Koil's approval, xQc should have a lot more freedom playing it fast and loose compared to NoPixel's stringent RP rules that ran him into trouble on many occasions.

As per the Canadian's announcement, players should expect to see him romp about in Los Santos within the week if all goes well with the server rollout. This will be a treat for the 100k+ viewers who tune in for his GTA RP streams.

