GTA vs Saints Row: 5 things that made the GTA franchise more successful

Before the alien invasions and dubstep guns, there was once a time when Saints Row was considered a legitimate competitor to the GTA franchise. The first couple of games in the Saints Row series were quite familiar to GTA fans, given their open-world structure and similar criminal themes.

However, with Saints Row: The Third, the franchise decided to pull away from the series' identity that was very GTA-adjacent to something else entirely. While the games in the series are still endlessly enjoyable today, they simply do not stack up very well against the industry juggernaut that is the GTA franchise.

That is not to say Saints Row is any less fun or ridiculous as it was back then. Here, we take a look at five ways through which the GTA franchise has maintained its dominance in the gaming industry.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What makes GTA so incredibly successful as compared to Saints Row?

1) Willingness to adapt

One truly defining quality of the GTA franchise, which Saints Row also exhibited, is their ability to roll with the punches and deliver a new experience. Where Saints Row decided to go all out with its ridiculous humor and over-the-top weapons, GTA has experimented tonally, albeit more subtly.

The difference between the two was that GTA never strayed too far from the series' roots, while Saints Row arguably barely resembled each other at this point.

2) Production value

Making a GTA game costs as much as a major Hollywood production or two. Saints Row was a prized franchise for THQ and Volition, and they were going full tilt when it came to delivering quality titles each time. Yet, THQ famously ran into major financial troubles, and the publisher eventually had to close its doors.

Simply put, Volition never had the kind of budget and production value that Rockstar Games and the GTA franchise do. This is a shame since Saints Row was the only real competitor that Rockstar Games had in terms of open-world action-adventure after failed attempts such as True Crime.

3) Uncompromising dedication to quality

Rockstar Games goes to war each time they start developing a new title, and a loss is never an option. Each GTA game is a laborious task in game development that can break any other group of studios, and even Rockstar has occasionally buckled under pressure.

Volition and THQ have been through trials on the level of Rockstar Games, but to do it time and time again takes a toll. Games like GTA or Saints Row are not just escapist entertainment but carefully crafted pieces of art that could be dissected for hours on end.

Rockstar's attention to detail and their uncompromising dedication to a vision are what sets them apart. Even in the face of criticism or controversy, Rockstar has remained true to its goals and seen them through to the end.

4) Cutting edge critique and satire

After a point, Saints Row decided it wasn't satisfying being a crime-action/adventure game and would much rather be a sci-fi action game. This is where the tonal shift came in, and players now play as the President of the USA and fight off alien invasions.

Saints Row is quite possibly one of the funniest games one can ever play and a truly unique experience. The GTA franchise is funny as well but in a much more subtle, cynical, and borderline sarcastic way, which is what makes it so incredibly good.

The games poke fun at everything under the sun with an eye for satire that only Rockstar Games has. It is this distinct voice that has made GTA stand out in a sea of excellent games.

5) A healthy balance of sincere and parody

As mentioned previously, the GTA franchise does parody unlike any other video game or entertainment property at large. Similarly, Saints Row is ridiculous in a self-aware way that gives it that unique edge and somewhat pushes it over to "parody" territory completely.

GTA, despite its clear satirical tendencies, toes the line between sincere design and commentary. The game world is a mix of realistic and grounded elements spliced with elements of satire and parody, which is the kind of blend that makes GTA great.

