Top 5 GTA 5 mods that completely transform the gameplay experience

It has been eight years since GTA 5 was released on PC, and the game still has an active playerbase thanks to mods.

GTA 5's modding community has made a huge variety of mods, from Spiderman web slinging mods to realistic rain effects.

GTA 5 already has pretty good gameplay, but while some mods try to improve the gameplay in a small way, others completely overhaul the game.

This article will feature the best mods that will completely transform the users' gameplay experience.

Best GTA 5 mods that transform gameplay experience

1) Open all interiors

GTA 5's open world features many stores and clubs but very few of them can be entered. The open all interiors mod aims to change that. The mod lets players enter these previously sealed off places and roam around inside.

All the interiors have high quality textures and NPC's are placed to make it look more realistic.

Download the mod here.

2) Crime and Police Rebalance & Enhancement

rebalancing the police can drastically change car chases (image via gta5mods.com)

The crime and police enhancement mod adds a witness system similar to Read Dead Redemption 2 and Watch Dogs.

The system is simple: when a player commits a crime, witnesses will proceed to dial 911 and it is up to the player to stop them before they can contact the cops. If the player stops the witness, they will receive no wanted level, and if the player fails to stop the witness, they will receive a one.

If a crime is committed in a remote location with nobody around, then there will be no witnesses and players can walk away.

Download the mod here.

3) Complex Control

Complex Control turns GTA 5 into a battle royale like PUBG and H1Z1.

The mod is a single player battle royale mode in which players are dropped on the GTA 5 map and need to battle other NPC's to win.

Players play as avatars - special units equipped with a Teleportation ability as well as 3 unique abilities. These avatars are procedural and never the same.

Download the mod here.

4) Gang and turf

Gang territories on the map (image via gta5mods.com)

The turf war system in GTA San Andreas was a fan favorite, and it is a shame that it hasn't returned to the franchise since then.

The gang and turf mod brings this system back to GTA 5. Players can lead their own gang and recruit NPC's to the gang as well.

Once the gang is ready, other gang turfs can be attacked and taken over like GTA San Andreas.

Download the mod here.

5) Realistic driving

The realistic driving mod changes the driving physics in GTA 5, making it as realistic as possible.

The mod adds realistic turning, realistic acceleration, downforce and sensitive drifting to all cars in GTA 5.

This mod is great for car enthusiasts who want a more challenging driving experience.

Download the mod here.

