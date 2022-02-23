GTA 6 trailer could be revealed by the end of this year

There is always rumors circulating online about GTA 6 and when fans can expect to see a trailer for the game. Thankfully, Rockstar tweeted at the beginning of February, finally giving fans an official confirmation of the game's production.

Even though fans have known for years that the next GTA game was in the making, many have been overjoyed by this recent news, birthing a whole new hope for the community worldwide.

The community is sure the GTA 6 trailer will be this year

The above YouTube video is a concept trailer for GTA 6 created by Captain Hishiro and is fast-paced and beautifully edited without having to use snippets from other GTA games to create the trailer. Many concept trailers made by fans can be found on YouTube, some of which look so good that they may have even fooled die-hard GTA players in the past.

Anticipation has been almost at boiling point ever since the start of the month when Rockstar gave gamers new confirmation via Twitter.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

The tweet was one of the most liked that Rockstar has ever had on social media and it sets a new benchmark for hopefuls to work from. Another user on Twitter made an equally interesting tweet shortly after the announcement, which had fans very excited.

The user @its_menieb shared with other GTA fans his thoughts on how the timeline for the game's release stood up to previous Rockstar releases.

If the rumors and the above Twitter post are to be believed, we should get to see a trailer for GTA 6 later this year. Many fans can imagine it in November or right before Christmas to get everyone excited for hopefully a release the following year.

As can be seen in the image from Twitter, the theory is based on the fact that GTA 5 and Red Dead 2 followed this pattern, so it seems fairly logical to most. Many fans feel they should have released GTA 6 already, but the advent of the Covid-19 virus certainly slowed down every industry in the world, including the video game industry.

As the world starts to try and return to normality, GTA fans everywhere feel that a trailer for the newest game in the series is imminent. Rockstar would not have confirmed its production, only to leave players in the dark for a long time.

