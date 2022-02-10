When should fans expect a trailer for GTA 6 now that it's announced?

It has been nearly 10 years since the release of GTA 5 and ever since, gamers have been eagerly awaiting news about the next installment in the series, GTA 6.

With the recent news of the game's impending production, gamers and fans of the franchise from all over the world have been getting overly-excited about any little bit of information that might be released. A user on Twitter, @its_menieb, has posted a theory online that has fans jumping with joy.

This article discusses @its_menieb's theory about when fans can hopefully expect a trailer for GTA 6 to be released.

Twitter post takes a shot at guessing the GTA 6 trailer release date

At the start of February, Twitter user @its_menieb posted an image on his feed related to the release of a trailer for the highly-anticipated GTA 6. The post has garnered a lot of likes for its interesting content and remarkable logic.

The post suggested that GTA fans could expect a trailer for the long-awaited GTA 6 later this year. This is based on the timeline on which previous GTA games have been released in relation to their trailers. It predicts that an announcement of progress will be followed by a trailer in the same year, and in the following year, the release of the game itself.

Fans of the GTA franchise are overjoyed at the official news that GTA 6 is in production. Within the next year or so, gamers should be given more news about the vehicles, stories, and characters to be featured in the new game. Commenters on this Tweet had a lot to say about their excitement and apprehensions.

Plexsure. @its_Plexsure @its_menieb This makes even more sense if you look into it

Magomed Eniebomedov @its_eniebomedov



We'll probably get a Red Dead 2 remaster as well for PS5 @its_menieb I think we'll get a trailer this year for a 2023 release date and then it'll get delayed to 2024.

العمادي 🇶🇦 @Falemadi17 @its_eniebomedov @its_menieb Or teaser this year, trailer next year and game either late next year or 2024

Many commenters on Twitter were very supportive of this theory and shared the original poster's optimism. When looking at the chart he has created, the timeline seems to work out perfectly, even allowing for the year or more that Covid has taken away from every person in the world.

One commenter even joked about the 2023 release, which would be delayed until 2024. Most people would get this joke but also hope that it was not true. If @its_meniab's theory is correct, then gamers might get to sit down in 2023 with their very own copy of GTA 6.

