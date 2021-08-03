GTA 6 is rumored to be around the corner, and the community is in an uproar. GTA has been one of the most successful franchises in the industry. Be it Vice City or GTA 5, all games released under the Grand Theft Auto banner have caught the attention of countless gamers.

With the successful release of GTA 5, players anticipate the arrival of GTA 6. There are a lot of rumors of GTA 6 being on the horizon, and gamers are ecstatic with anticipation.

Rockstar Games created huge waves when they released GTA 5 and GTA Online. The communities that these games have formed are still active, even eight years after their release.

Rockstar Games has not released anything under the GTA franchise since GTA 5. The strong community surrounding the GTA franchise has started making fan art for GTA 6. Many artists who love the game are taking it upon their creative minds and hearts to make something beautiful as a fan cover art for GTA 6.

Here is a list of the top 5 fan-made GTA 6 concept covers that were made by redditors.

Top 5 fan-made GTA 6 concept covers

5) ZarGames

This simple, but sleek looking, cover was made by ZarGames, which showcases the GTA font on a blurred background of cop car lights. The roman number for 6 is done with a modern look to it, which makes this design very futuristic.

ZarGames ( Source: deviantart @ZarGames

4) BWestTheFox

BWestTheFox has gone with a cartoony effect, where the characters are 3-D and it shows a car chase scene. The roman six has a Rockstar styled banner which reads SIX on it.

BWestTheFox ( Source : deviantart @BWestTheFox )

3) Bhavesh772

Bhaveshes design has some dark colors with the theme being of a neon night. The possible female protagonist and a second character hints at multiple playable characters. The cover shows a neon lit Miami with the characters on the beach.

Bhavesh Gaikwad ( Source: Reddit @Bhavesh772

2) Nagix Design

Nagix Design shows a new character in the cover, and the game looks like it's based in modern Miami. The logo for GTA is the basic font with a neon roman six which is getting popular in GTA Fan art.

Nagix Design ( Source: artstation.com @Nagixdesign

1) MrBossFTW

Image via MrBossFTW (YouTube)

MrBossFTW is a famous GTA youtuber and his cover art is a very classic retro yellow and pink sunset. The cover shows the consoles the game will be available on.

Edited by Gautham Balaji