Why GTA Online was discontinued on PS3 and Xbox 360

As of today, GTA Online fans will need to own a next-gen console or a copy of GTA 5 on PC if they want to continue their online life of crime in Los Santos. The PS3 and Xbox 360 is no longer hosting GTA Online.

There was talk of discontinuing online gameplay on older PlayStation and Xbox consoles for much of this year, and now it has finally happened. This article will explain the reason for this major development.

Why can't fans keep playing GTA Online on their older consoles?

GTA Online has been officially discontinued on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 as of today, December 16, on account of the capacity of last-gen consoles.

Hopefully, those in the GTA Community who wish to save some of their stats and accomplishments in GTA Online have already done so and have since upgraded to a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

In addition, the developer announced that the Rockstar Games Social Club features for GTA Online on the PS3 and Xbox360 have also shut down as of today. The features in question include tracking of stats, online multiplayer modes and online leaderboards.

"PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club, will officially be shutting down on December 16, 2021." - Rockstar Games

While this is unfortunate news for many players who are not able to upgrade to a next-gen console, it will not affect gamers on the PC version of the game.

The major reason that this change has taken place is because the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 do not have enough memory for the increasing number of large DLC updates to the game. As is now clear to the entire community, The Contract DLC was the final straw. This means that GTA Online has managed to contain all of the game's content on PS3 and Xbox360, until now.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Contract DLC added another 3.99 GB to the already full GTA Online servers and was seemingly too much for the last-gen PlayStation and Xbox.

Edited by Sabine Algur