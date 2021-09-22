Is GTA 5 backwards compatible on next-gen consoles?

According to Rockstar Games, GTA 5 will be backwards compatible on the next-gen consoles.

Despite its delay into March 2022, GTA 5 will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. One important question for veteran fans is backwards compatibility. GTA 5 players don't want to start over from scratch. Thankfully, it will be available for next-gen consoles.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can transfer their data to the newer systems. All they need to do is sign up for the Social Club. One of the main advantages of next-gen consoles is the backwards compatible feature. This gives older players an incentive to carry over their save files.

Is GTA 5 backwards compatible?

GTA 5 will be backwards compatible with next-gen consoles. Rockstar Games brought it up last year on their Newswire. Players will have to wait until March 2022 for the latest GTA 5 experience. Until then, they can rest assured that their progress will be carried over.

Rockstar's official statement

GTA 5 players don't have to lose all their hard work (Image via Rockstar Games)

Back in November 2020, Rockstar made an announcement on next-gen consoles. They outright confirmed backwards compatibility.

GTA 5 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will absolutely work on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively. Players can pick up where they left off. Rockstar described how GTA 5 fans could transfer their games across next-gen consoles. They suggested the following method:

"Transfer save files and full games via LAN cables, connecting wirelessly, or with USB storage."

Best of all, players can use cloud saves. Here is what Rockstar said:

"You can also transfer the most recent cloud save tied to your PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live account."

However, one has to enable this feature on older consoles. Afterwards, all current progress will suddenly transfer.

Linking the Social Club

Rockstar also suggests that GTA 5 players should link their accounts with the Social Club. Signing up is an easy process that only takes a few minutes. Once they are logged in, players can link GTA 5 to their PlayStation Network or Xbox Live accounts.

There are plenty of reasons to sign up for the Social Club. Players will be given unique weapons and vehicles, along with exclusive features.

Additional titles will be backwards compatible

GTA 5 is not the only Rockstar game to get in on the action. Red Dead Redemption 2 will also be backwards compatible. If someone played it on their PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, they can transfer it to next-gen consoles.

Rockstar also brings good news for Xbox owners. The following Xbox One titles will be backwards compatible for the Xbox Series X|S:

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV (in addition to Episodes from Liberty City)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

