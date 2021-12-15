GTA Online: The Contract DLC file size for PC, Xbox, and PS4 revealed

Rockstar has released The Contract DLC for GTA Online today at around 5:00 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time). The update was launched simultaneously on all supported platforms like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Players are naturally anxious to know how much time they will need to download the latest update. This article contains the file size of The Contract DLC in GTA Online for all devices.

File size of The Contract DLC in GTA Online for all supported platforms

Players will need to download The Contract DLC in order to try out all the new content in GTA Online. Depending on the platform, the size of today's update will vary. All of the sizes are listed here for players' convenience:

PlayStation 4 - 3.991 GB

- 3.991 GB Xbox One - 4.1 GB

- 4.1 GB PC - 4.88 GB

PC players can download the update from their respective online client, which could be either Steam, Epic Games Launcher, or Rockstar Games Launcher. The time taken to download the update will also vary depending on the player's internet speed.

Players who haven't received an update may need to restart the DRM client or the game itself.

As expected, the PC version takes up the most amount of space, although the size difference between the platforms is minor. The Contract DLC includes new weapons, vehicles, music, a new radio station, and a new type of property. This property, called the Agency, has to be bought to start the story missions for the DLC.

Franklin Clinton is the owner of the agency, named F. Clinton and Partner. Dr. Dre is his client, who has lost his mobile phone. Players are tasked with acquiring this phone through story missions, which are structured like heists.

Several prominent rappers are making cameo appearances with this update, and several more will have their music featured in GTA Online. Players will need at least GTA$2,010,000 to buy the cheapest Agency property. If they wish to upgrade it, or acquire new weapons and vehicles, the total cost would be much more.

Edited by Saman