GTA Online data miner reveals new details about the upcoming summer update

Popular GTA data miner alloc8or has revealed new bits of information regarding the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online update. The upcoming summer update is expected to come out next week, and Rockstar has already revealed some of the changes and features to arrive.

This new leak allegedly provides some additional context for the alterations and additions that this update will bring to GTA Online. Fans can find all the details below.

GTA Online summer update leaked by data miner, new activities and more revealed

Popular GTA dataminer alloc8or has revealed some interesting new details about the upcoming DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online. In a post today on the Grand Theft Auto forum, he posted the following details:

There will apparently be 26 new vehicle slots in the game. At present, each garage in Grand Theft Auto Online allots 10 slots for cars and 3 slots for motorbikes. The availability of 26 new slots suggests that players will receive 20 more vehicle parking spaces.

Two new rifles will be added, one of which is called the Tactical Rifle. The dataminer was not able to name the other weapon, which he claims is codenamed "PRCSRIFLE."

Skydiving, a brand new activity, is expected to be added to the game with the next update. This will apparently be accompanied by a new "skydive" collectible. While the base game does offer the 'Parachute Jumping' activity, it remains to be seen how this new activity will differ.

There will also be an activity that takes place outside the Los Santos and Blaine County map. This could be a hint toward an activity in Cayo Perico.

The dataminer also added that the codename of the new summer update is simply called "DLC 1 2022". He claims that Rockstar was particularly lazy in selecting a codename for this summer update, which explains the generic name.

Adding to this list of details, alloc8or clarified that further information would also be leaked as the update nears its release date. This information, however, would not necessarily be provided solely by him, implying that other leakers may provide more information later on.

Fan speculation

As expected, fans have added their own interpretation regarding what little information alloc8or has revealed. Some believe that the new rifle could be an M4, while others state that PRCSRifle stands for Precision Rifle Cartridge Sniper Rifle. Meanwhile, some players speculated that the suggestion of a new activity outside of San Andreas might be a new map expansion.

nick @felinefatherr @TezFunz2 @alloc8or We’re probably gonna see new vehicles in numbers comparable to the los santos summer special. 26 new slots tells me we’re most likely getting a property, something to do with the whole IAA field operative thing. @TezFunz2 @alloc8or We’re probably gonna see new vehicles in numbers comparable to the los santos summer special. 26 new slots tells me we’re most likely getting a property, something to do with the whole IAA field operative thing.

The 26 new slots have been the talking point of this leak, as many players mistook the new vehicle slots for new vehicles. However, there's always a high chance of getting new vehicles in the game, and the added garage space hints at a new property.

Fans believe this property could be tied to the new IAA Contact Missions revealed by Rockstar. Overall, fans are happy that Rockstar is finally listening to them and making the necessary changes and additions to GTA Online.

