GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: Gameplay improvements revealed in detail

Rockstar recently revealed some of the new improvements that GTA Online players can look forward to in The Criminal Enterprises update. Players already knew that the Oppressor Mk II was getting nerfed, but there is a whole lot more to discuss. Many of the new improvements from this update vary from payout increases to some balance changes.

The Criminal Enterprises is slated for a July 26, 2022, release date. Hence, that's when fans can expect to see all of these new changes go live in GTA Online. Rockstar claims to be monitoring how these changes will affect players, so one should know that they can submit feedback on their official website.

New gameplay improvements unveiled for GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update

There are a bunch of new changes to go over in The Criminal Enterprises update. The first part of the new improvements to discuss is tied to business protections and upgrades. Previous Newswire posts already mentioned how players can do Sell Missions in Invite Only Sessions, with the only new addition being a bonus they'll receive upong doing it in a Public Session.

Vehicle content in The Criminal Enterprises update

Most vehicles can get Low Grip Tires now (Image via Rockstar Games)

The important changes of note in this section include:

Any vehicle that can get to the LS Car Meet can get Low Grip Tires.

The Mechanic will deliver vehicles more quickly than before.

Destroying a player's Weaponized Vehicle won't cost players money anymore.

MOC and Avenger can store more vehicles.

GTA Online players get two extra garages to store 20 more vehicles.

New filters on vehicle websites make finding the right vehicle easier now.

Oppressor Mk II's homing missiles and countermeasures will be nerfed.

Sparrow can get Chaff and Flares now in the Kosatka.

It's not specified how much the Oppressor Mk II is getting nerfed here, so GTA Online players will have to wait and see until more information is released.

Other improvements in The Criminal Enterprises update

An example of how GTA Online players can access snacks and armor more quickly now (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a whole slew of new general improvements to coming in this update, including:

Players can eat snacks or equip armor when the weapon wheel is brought up.

Completing Security Contracts can be done by helicopter or by entering the roof.

Auto Shop staff can deliver vehicles more competently now.

Jogging is now possible in The Diamond Casino, Music Locker and Nightclub.

Players can buy max ammo for every weapon in the Interaction Menu quickly.

They don't have to listen to the entire phone call for several Contacts on Missions.

GTA Online players on PC can disable the chat box.

K/D is no longer applicable in Freemode.

Players can spend more time on Cayo Perico during the Gather Intel stage.

Race Creator will get several new improvements.

Here are the improvements for the various new payout increases:

Races pay 50% more.

Players below third place receive payouts in Premium Races.

All Adversary Modes get almost 50% more cash.

Heist minimum cuts are 15% per player.

Heist Setups only cost $25,000.

Players get 75% more money on The Fleeca Job, The Humane Labs Raid, The Prison Break Finale and Series A Funding Finale.

Players get 50% more for The Pacific Standard Job Finale and all three acts of The Doomsday Heist.

Organizations and MC Members get better payouts across the board for their related content.

Executives, Bikers, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners will get double cash on their first Sell Mission.

Not every change is an improvement, however. The Cayo Perico Heist is getting nerfed a little bit in two main ways:

Solo players have to wait three in-game days to start it again

Better Primary Targets appear less often for 72 hours once the player gets one.

These are all the crucial parts that Rockstar Games has revealed for GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises thus far.

