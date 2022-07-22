GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: Vehicle upgrades and customization details revealed

Rockstar has released another newswire article detailing GTA Online's upcoming Criminal Enterprises update. This time, they have delved further into the changes, improvements and additions arriving in the game this summer.

This article specifically explores the vehicles arriving and undergoing modifications. Suffice to say, car enthusiasts will get to relish new cars, upgrades and other unique features in GTA Online.

New cars, vehicle upgrades and more features coming to GTA Online in upcoming update

Rockstar has already confirmed that The Criminal Enterprises update will bring a slew of new vehicles to GTA Online. These will be added using a drip-fed system, in which a small number of cars are introduced with each weekly update. This has been Rockstar's usual procedure since the release of the Los Santos Tuners DLC.

Much to players' delight, Rockstar claims to have made changes in response to a number of community suggestions. These modifications are expected to please all car enthusiasts in the game. With that being said, the following is a detailed account of all the changes and improvements to vehicles, vehicle modifications and related features in GTA Online.

Upgrades to existing features

As expected, a few pre-existing features will receive notable upgrades in GTA Online:

Any vehicle that can be brought along to the LS Car Meet will now be modifiable with Low Grip Tires. These tires were first introduced in the Los Santos Tuners DLC, and equipping them allowed for better drifting capabilities. This particular modification, however, was only restricted to the Tuners category of cars.

The Vehicle Workshops for the Avenger and the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) will accept any vehicle that can fit, rather than just a specific few. This excludes the Oppressor Mk II, which is modified within the TerrorByte in its own workshop.

The total garage space will expand by up to 20 vehicles as the number of purchasable properties rises from 8 to 10.

Technical improvements

Rockstar has consistently asserted that The Criminal Enterprises update will drastically improve the gameplay experience. Hence, a few such improvements affect vehicles too.

Requesting vehicles from the mechanic will now result in faster delivery.

Players will no longer be penalized for taking down another player's Weaponized Personal Vehicle. This would ensure that they can keep firing back against (and effectively neutralize) assailants without incurring a penalty.

New filters and browsing shortcuts will be added to the webpages for Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Legendary Motorsport. These can be tabbed with L1/R1 on PlayStation consoles and LB/RB on Xbox platforms.

With a plethora of modifications and updates arriving in the near future, GTA Online players certainly have a lot to look forward to.

