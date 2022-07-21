GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update to bring new vehicles and upgrades

The upcoming GTA Online update, titled The Criminal Enterprises, is scheduled to debut on July 26. In addition to a number of updates and improvements, it will also feature fresh content, like new missions and vehicles. There's something for everyone, from new cars to upgrades on existing vehicles and even changes to auto shops.

The new vehicles include both tuners and vehicles that can be modified using Imani Tech. Car dealerships will also be upgraded with fresh features for better accessibility. Here are all the car-related details about The Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online.

The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online: New vehicles, upgrades to existing ones, and more

New vehicles

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.

The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online will add plenty of new vehicles, although Rockstar has not yet specified the exact number. The developer seems to be hinting that these new vehicles will be drip-fed throughout the summer months and even after that.

This implies that players will be getting a specific number of vehicles during launch, which will then be accompanied by more vehicles in subsequent weekly updates.

This strategy has been adapted by GTA Online since The Los Santos Tuners came out in July 2021. The pattern was repeated in the subsequent DLC The Contract in December of that year.

Rockstar has also revealed some details about specific few vehicles by featuring them in the trailer and adding two different artworks. Two new vehicles will be eligible for Imani Tech upgrades from the Agency garage.

They can be equipped with special upgrades like remote control, missile lock-on jammer, and more. New Tuners vehicles will also be available, and for those using these newest generation of consoles, a brand-new car will also be available later this summer.

New upgrades and more

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews

It looks like 'Luxury Autos' Car Dealership is finally getting an upgrade.

It looks like 'Luxury Autos' Car Dealership is finally getting an upgrade.

Test or purchase vehicles from here. Located opposite Dr. Dre 'Record' A Studios' in Rockford Hills.

Benny's Original Motor Works is being upgraded to allow for customizing more cars than ever before. In the meantime, an existing vehicle will receive exclusive improvements from Hao's Special Works, the car shop that is only available to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers.

On a number of existing vehicles, there will also be some more extensive customization features that will give them a new and unique appearance.

Additionally, there will be brand-new showroom floors where gamers may test-drive or directly buy a variety of new automobiles. The 'Luxury Autos' Car Dealership is likely to be where the new showroom floors will be added, although this may extend to other auto shops as well.

