5 fastest tuner cars in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online has added so many cars over the years since its release in 2013. Players have a vast catalog of vehicles to select from, including everyone's favorite tuner cars.

Tuner cars have a good long history in the Grand Theft Auto universe, which has had references paid to their popularity for exotic customization and modifications in real life. Ever since the Los Santos Tuners update in the game, tuner cars have a separate fan base of their own.

A tuner car with the best top speed is a dream combination. That said, let's look at the five fastest tuner cars available in the game for players to try out.

Top 5 tuners cars in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

5) Futo GTX

At number 5, it is the Karin Futo GTX, a 3-door compact sports liftback introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its overall design is based on the real-life classic Toyota Sprinter Trueno liftback (1983-1987).

When it comes to its performance, the vehicle is powered by a 4-cylinder engine with four throttle bodies, a limited-slip differential, and a rear-wheel-drive layout. It has pretty good speed as well as acceleration. The car shines when it comes to drifting around corners with ease. It has a top speed of 119.75 mph with the fastest lap time of 1:11.671.

The vehicle can be purchased for $1,590,000 - $1,192,500 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in the game.

4) Calico GTF

Next on our list is the Karin Calico GTF, a 3-door sports liftback featured in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. The car is based on the real-life sixth generation Toyota Celica with a design inspired by the fifth generation of the same.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by an Inline-6 engine with a single pod filter on the inlet manifold. It features a 5-speed gearbox powering an AWD layout. The tuner car has outstanding acceleration and top speed. When fully upgraded, it can keep up with most supercars when it comes to both handlings and straight-line capabilities. It has a top speed of 121.25 mph with the fastest lap time of 1:03.596.

Calico GTF can be purchased for $1,995,000 - $1,496,250 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in the game.

3) Growler

At number 3, we have Pfister Growler, a 2-door sports car featured in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its overall design is heavily based on the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman.

When it comes to its performance, the vehicle is powered by a flat-6 engine coupled to a 7-speed gearbox fitted with a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. The car has remarkably great acceleration and top speed with amazing braking capabilities. It has a top speed of 121.5 mph with the fastest lap time of 1:04.231.

The tuner car can be purchased for $1,627,000 - $1,220,250 from the Legendary Motorsport in the game.

2) Comet S2

Next on the list is the Pfister Comet S2, a 2-door sports car featured in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is heavily based on the Porsche 911 (992).

Like Pfister Growler, Comet S2 is powered by the same flat-6 engine with a 7-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Since the vehicle has amazing speed and acceleration, it performs well. Its good braking power is like a cherry on the top, which can stop the vehicle very quickly. The car has a top speed of 123 mph, with the fastest lap time of 1:05.365.

Comet S2 can be purchased for $1,878,000 - $1,408,500 from the Legendary Motorsport in the game.

1) Jester RR

At number 1, it is the Dinka Jester RR, a 3-door liftback coupe featured in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. The design is based on the fifth generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB), featuring an aerodynamic design similar to the Jester.

When it comes to its performance, the vehicle seems to be powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. It has good top speed and acceleration, with amazing handling and sharp steering response. The car has a top speed of 125 mph with a record lap time of 1:04.564.

Jester RR can be purchased for $1,970,000 - $1,477,500 from the Legendary Motorsport in the game.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: Burn rubber and earn Tuners bonuses all week long in GTA Online.Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: rsg.ms/3a8f9eb Burn rubber and earn Tuners bonuses all week long in GTA Online.Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: rsg.ms/3a8f9eb https://t.co/jZ5wYCCxq6

Players can get these exotic tuner cars at amazing discounts all this week, thanks to GTA Online’s new weekly update by Rockstar Games. This seems to be the best time to grab a set of new wheels and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far