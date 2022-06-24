GTA Online guide for earning 2x bonuses with Tuners Contracts

This week's GTA Online update is a gold mine for players who are heavily involved with the Los Santos Tuners, as the majority of bonuses and rewards are related to the activities that came with that update.

One of the activities that have received the 2x bonuses is the Tuners Contract missions, which already pay a lot without the bonuses in the first place. So, it is probably the best time to start grinding them and enjoying all of the 2x rewards they are giving out to GTA Online players.

But for players who know nothing about these missions, this article will act as a guide so that they can efficiently complete them and earn all of the bonuses this GTA Online update has provided.

Tuners Contracts in GTA Online: Everything players need to do to get 2x bonuses

How to start Tuners Contract missions in GTA Online?

Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)

HSW Ride: Arbiter GT



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Stunt Races

- Trevor Contact Missions

- Tuner Contracts

- Exotic Exports



3x Rep on Tuner Activities

Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)

HSW Ride: Arbiter GT

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Stunt Races

- Trevor Contact Missions

- Tuner Contracts

- Exotic Exports

3x Rep on Tuner Activities

Players must first buy an Auto Shop to access contract missions because they are not accessible by default. To begin contract missions after purchasing them, players must go to the Job Board in the Auto Shop.

KDJ and Sessanta give players Contract Missions, often paying between GTA $160 and 185k. The missions are also designed to be like multi-stage heists.

What are Tuners Contract missions in GTA Online?

Grand Theft Auto Online's Los Santos Tuners update included a collection of missions featuring heist-style setups known as Tuners Contracts, also known as Auto Shop Robberies or Robbery Contracts.

Three contracts will be available on the Job Board at a time, outside the Auto Shop office after purchasing an Auto Shop and finishing Setup: Impounded Car.

To access the Job Board in any Free Mode lobby type, players must be signed up as a SecuroServ VIP, an Organization CEO, or an MC President. Sessanta will give a summary after a contract is chosen, and two Free Mode Planning Work tasks must be completed before the final mission. To cancel the current active contract, players can contact Sessanta at any time.

How many Tuners Contract missions are in GTA Online?

There are eight contracts, with six being made accessible first and the last two being made available later. On the job board, three are randomly rotated at a time, and KDJ will periodically let players know when the job board has been refreshed.

List of all Tuners Contract missions in GTA Online

1) The Bank Contract

Sessanta will provide a summary of the contract upon beginning it for the first time. She tells players that KDJ has been offered a contract by a former Fleeca employee to rob six Fleeca banks, with Sessanta helping plan the crimes.

2) The Data Contract

The CEO of Merryweather Security, Don Percival, is the target of a hacker, according to Sessanta, who will inform players of this. Players will then need to discover the hideout where the data is kept, and they will also need to take certain equipment that they can use to retaliate against Merryweather.

3) The Superdollar Deal

GTA Online players will learn from Sessanta that KDJ was informed by a Korean that the federal government had taken away his printing plates, and they will have to seize the convoy transporting the plates to return them to him.

4) The Prison Contract

Players will be informed by Sessanta that the largest gangs in Los Santos want a few rats dead since they have betrayed these gangs. And to keep themselves safe from the gangs, they are inside Bolingbroke Penitentiary. Players will now need to find a way inside the penitentiary and have someone ID the targets before killing them.

5) The Agency Deal

Sessanta will inform players that a dealer had originally planned to sell KDJ a drug formula so he could deliver it to the Madrazos, but instead, he ended up selling it to the IAA. Players must enter the building and question the dealer until he discloses the location of the recipe. To enter the building, players must figure out how to get inside and obtain a security pass.

6) The E.C.U Job

Players will be notified by Sessanta that KDJ desires an ECU from an armored train so that he can put it to greater use. They will need to know which train container will be holding the ECUs and when they are scheduled to be delivered before halting the train and stealing it.

7) The Lost Contract

Sessanta briefs players on The Lost MC's background, noting that they are extensively involved in the methamphetamine trade. She tells players that KDJ is growing outside of Los Santos and that the Lost MC is a competitor.

A rival of the Lost MC contracts for the destruction of all of their meth laboratories, which are located around southern San Andreas, as well as the theft of whatever meth they have ready for transport and delivery to him. Players and Sessanta will next need to determine the locations of the laboratories and the mode of meth transport.

8) The Union Depository Contract

Players must take a pass from a dishonest businessman and threaten the bank manager to disclose the code to the bank's vault so they can hit the Union Depository for a client from the FIB. The contract has two Free Mode prelude missions and one finale, much like other contracts.

However, the host's remuneration may be impacted by the number of other players in the job since they won't be able to keep the entire quantity of money if they carry out the robbery alone. This is also the only contract that allows for a payment of more than $200,000(without adding the 2x bonuses).

