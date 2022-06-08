5 best GTA Online missions to earn money solo (2022)

GTA is one of the most popular franchises in gaming with phenomenal settings, great commentary, and one of the best-written stories. Rockstar certainly knows how to keep their players hooked on to the game, and involving money in gaming is probably one of their best schemes. There is a lot to do in the Grand Theft Auto universe, where players can hustle and earn money.

GTA Online provides gamers with several opportunities to make money with different missions, heists, activities, etc. Players can use this money to purchase properties, make various investments, stock up on weapons and ammunition, and buy vehicles to move around Los Santos. Even though most of the content in the game focuses on co-op play, there are still some effective and profitable ways for solo players to earn money.

Top 5 missions to earn money solo in GTA Online

1) Cayo Perico Heist

Heists are undoubtedly the easiest way to make money in GTA Online. Even though the initial costs involving the setting up of heists are quite high, the rewards are worth it.

Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best heists for players to play solo. In this, the protagonist is contacted by the son of a Mexican crime boss to steal problematic documents being held by a prominent drug lord.

Players are to scope out the island for points of interest, entry points both to the island and to the victim's compound, and any additional lucrative targets for them to steal. Each time players complete the heist solo, it can guarantee at least a $1,000,000 payout in the game.

2) Rooftop Rumble

GTA Online offers another lucrative mission for its solo players called Rooftop Rumble, given to them by Martin Madrazo. In a parking lot near the intersection of Adam's Apple Boulevard and Little Bighorn Avenue in Mission Row, FIB agents and members of The Professionals deal with documents that Martin wants.

Players must go to Adam's Apple Boulevard entrance on the south side of the parking lot. They then must simply blow it up, seize the documents they're transferring, and bring them to the person who assigned the assignment. Even though it is a difficult mission, it can help earn rewards up to $20,000.

3) Diamonds are for Trevor

This GTA Online mission is given to players to help Trevor Philips, one of GTA 5's main protagonists. Trevor alerts the crew to the fact that a shipment of diamonds is passing via Paleto Bay and that the diamonds are vital to Trevor Philips Enterprises.

Players must eliminate the armed members of Merryweather Security, steal diamonds, take diamonds to the jetty, get in the boat, and take the boat to the drop-off.

This mission's name is a parody of the James Bond movie Diamonds Are Forever. It can pay out around $15540 in 8 minutes.

4) A Superyacht Life – Salvage

Superyacht Life - Salvage is a yacht mission in Grand Theft Auto Online introduced in the game as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update. Brendan Darcy, the captain of players' Galaxy Super Yacht, assigns this mission which can be completed entirely solo.

In this mission, Brendan Darcy informs players that there is an opportunity to retrieve sunken cargo from a sunken supply ship that has sent a distress call.

Players are directed to go underwater and collect seven sunken cargo containers. There is quite a lot to do, keeping in mind some limitations. However, it has a decent payout of $16,250.

5) Trash Talk

Trash Talk is the final contact mission unlocked in GTA Online. It is assigned by Martin Madrazo and can be played solo as well. The objective of this mission is to destroy garbage trucks and go to a rival operation in El Burro Heights. There are five parked trucks there that are to be destroyed. After players destroy the trucks, the remaining members of the rival crew are to be eliminated.

The crew boss, who is fleeing on foot, should also be taken out. Eliminating him completes the mission. This is considered to be one of the most efficient and highest-paying missions. It can pay out $15,000 or more in four minutes.

GTA Online offers a wide array of different activities that help players earn money and hustle their way up in Los Santos.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

