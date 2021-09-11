Beginner's guide to completing the Fleeca Job in GTA Online

The first heist in GTA Online is also the easiest and serves as a tutorial of sorts. Called the Fleeca Job, it takes place at a Fleeca Bank and features the Armored Kuruma as a getaway vehicle.

When GTA Online was launched, it didn't have nearly as many players as it does now. This changed in 2015, when the Heists update was released, bringing five new heists to the game. The first among these was the Fleeca Job.

It is the fastest heist in GTA Online, taking only a couple of minutes at most. This article examines the heist in detail for beginners of the game.

GTA Online: How to complete the Fleeca Job - A beginner's guide

The very first requirement to start the heist in GTA Online is a high-end apartment. Players can buy one from the Dynasty 8 website. This makes the planning board available inside the apartment for the Heist Setup missions in GTA Online.

Since it is a two-player heist, players will need to find another GTA Online player to help them do it. Once these requirements are met, they can begin the job by visiting Lester. It can also be started through the "Play Heist" option on the phone.

Setup missions - Scope Out and Kuruma

The first part of the heist is to drive to the bank and scope it out. Players get to view security camera footage showing the bank's interior. While one of the players will be driving, the other has to complete a simple hacking mini-game.

After a cutscene at Lester's place, players can now commence the second phase of the Setups. This requires them to steal an armored Kuruma, which will act as the getaway vehicle. Players then engage in a quick shootout on top of a multi-storey garage and drive away with the vehicle.

While escaping, they will be pursued by several attackers, who are rather easy to avoid. The mission ends once the vehicle has been safely delivered.

Heist finale

Before starting the final part of the heist, players will get to check out the planning board in more detail. They have to decide between themselves about who will be the driver and who will be the driller.

While driving to the bank, the driller has to repeat the hacking mini-game. This time, it opens the vault door inside the bank. Once inside, the driver has to shoot the cameras while the driller runs into the vault. The former takes charge of crowd control, keeping the teller from triggering the alarm. The latter has to do a drilling mini-game to access the deposit box.

As soon as the deposit box has been opened, players will get a 3-star wanted level. This is where both players have to run to their car and get away as quickly as possible. A Cargobob will be waiting at a nearby bridge. The mission will end when the players reach it.

Players are delivered back outside Lester's place, and they get a cut of the profits:

Easy - $57,500

Normal - $115,000

Hard - $143,750

